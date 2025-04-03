Burckhardt Compression Wins Order For Digital Monitoring Solutions In Major Petrochemical Facility In Saudi Arabia

Burckhardt Compression's Digital Solution Offerings

The order underlines the company's strategy in expanding its digital offerings and will be supported by the opening of a new Service facility in the country.

- Burckhardt CompressionWINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor technology, has won a significant order for Digital Monitoring Services in Saudi Arabia. The order underlines the company's strategy in expanding its digital offerings and will be supported by the opening of a new Service facility in the country.The delivery of Burckhardt Compression's full-scope solution will be led by the company's local subsidiary in Saudi Arabia. This solution includes state-of-the-art PROGNOSTNT system to upgrade and digitalize a major customer's reciprocating compressor installation in the Middle East. The installation of vibration probes and pressure-volume (PV) monitoring instrumentation will provide the highest level of monitoring precision, surpassing standards applied in previous installations.A key success factor in securing the order was Burckhardt Compression's ability to rapidly deliver monitoring panels and conduct Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) locally. In addition, following the acquisition of JSW's intellectual property rights in 2020, Burckhardt Compression's comprehensive understanding of the equipment instilled confidence in the customer regarding the proposed monitoring solutions.In alignment with regional initiatives to boost local value creation and capacity building, Burckhardt Compression will open a dedicated Service Center in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia in April 2025 for conducting FAT of the Prognost Panels, enhancing its customer service in the Middle East. This strategic investment ensures that specialized operational support is readily available, improves operational efficiency, and positions Burckhardt Compression to capitalize on future business opportunities in the region.The successful completion of this project is expected to set a benchmark for similar full scope digital solutions, further strengthening Burckhardt Compression's reputation as a provider of reliable and integrated solutions in the Middle East.

