India Poised To Lead South Asia In AI Adoption With 1.25 Mn Professionals: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) India is emerging as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in South Asia, with a talent pool of 1.25 million professionals in the emerging technology, a report said on Thursday.

The report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) showed that AI is no longer an emerging trend; it is a game-changer for India's agriculture and healthcare sectors.

In the healthcare industry, AI has the potential to bridge gaps in medical access and affordability.

India faces a shortage of doctors, with a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:900, and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 66 per cent of deaths in the country.

AI-powered diagnostics can make healthcare more efficient, reducing diagnostic reporting time in radiology by 46 per cent, said the report.

AI-driven solutions have also helped cut mammography costs by 66 per cent and made tuberculosis diagnosis significantly more affordable.

With the expansion of telemedicine and AI-assisted screenings, millions in rural India can now access quality healthcare remotely.

“AI is transforming India with its innovative solutions revolutionising industries across sectors, especially healthcare and agriculture,” said Sidharth Madaan, Managing Director and Partner at BCG.

For instance, AI is reshaping India's healthcare by making diagnostics smarter, treatment faster and care more accessible.

Agriculture, another key sector for India's economy, is also undergoing a transformation through AI adoption.

Since 85 per cent of Indian farmers manage small landholdings and depend on rainfall, AI-driven solutions can help optimise farming practices.

AI-powered crop monitoring and disease detection have been shown to increase farm productivity by up to 8 per cent. The technology is also improving post-harvest logistics, reducing food spoilage, and increasing farmer profits by up to 7 per cent.

Additionally, AI-enabled precision farming techniques are helping reduce water and fertiliser use by 28 per cent, making agriculture more sustainable and cost-effective.

“Ethical AI governance is crucial for ensuring data security and fair access to AI-driven solutions. Public-private partnerships will play a major role in fostering innovation, while scalable AI pilots will help refine technology applications in real-world scenarios,” the report noted.