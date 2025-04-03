Expansion Of EY-Parthenon Strengthens Position In Global Strategy And Transactions Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The EY organization announces the expansion of EY-Parthenon, unifying the EY organization's Strategy and Transactions service line under a single, distinctive sub-brand focused on creating value for EY clients, people and society more broadly at the intersection of strategy, transaction services and transformation.

The move is a significant milestone in the broader EY global strategy,“All in,” and is designed to enhance the full consulting transformation capabilities of the organization. The expanded offering will be a unique combination of transformative strategy and transactions functions integrated within the full spectrum of EY services– from tax to technology – and will enhance the ability of EY professionals to help deliver market-leading, multi-disciplinary, cross-functional transformational solutions.

As part of this transition, the EY-Parthenon brand identity is being refreshed in line with the EY organization's“Shape the future with confidence” brand expansion announced in June 2024, to inspire EY people, clients and stakeholders around the value delivered across all service lines and sectors.

Andrea Guerzoni, EY-Parthenon Global Vice Chair, says:“At a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and relentless tech-driven transformational change, client demand around strategic consultancy is evolving. This newly expanded proposition is meeting those new demands, focusing on delivering real-world value – solutions that work in practice, not just on paper. EY-Parthenon, with its deep functional talent and sector capabilities, innovative AI-powered technology and investor mindset, is designed to collaborate with CEOs, boards, private equity and governments on every step of their transformation journey – helping them to shape the future with confidence.”

This change will see EY-Parthenon strengthen its leading position in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, corporate finance, value creation, turnaround, and optimization, as well as sector-driven strategic advisory and transformation services.

With EY Strategy and Transactions headcount transitioning to EY-Parthenon, the new brand will comprise 25,000 in 150 countries. The newly integrated team will also benefit from cross-functional collaboration with the full spectrum of services provided by 400,000 EY people worldwide, enhancing the strength of the organization across Consulting, Tax and Assurance – and particularly around large-scale transformational programs.

Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair and CEO, says:“Expanding the EY-Parthenon brand is a pivotal step in reinforcing EY's strategic consulting offerings to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Our“All in” strategy is rooted in the transformation of the EY organization to support clients as they shape the future with confidence. The strengthened EY-Parthenon will help deliver on this mission and drive value for C-suite and boards.”

Brad Watson, MENA EY-Parthenon Leader, says:“The elevation of Parthenon will unify our service line under a single and distinctive sub-brand here in the MENA region, as well as globally. This will not only provide us with unique positioning in the market to further differentiate our team, but it will also showcase the full strategy, transaction, and transformation capabilities of EY – demonstrating our ability to deliver market-leading, multidisciplinary, cross-functional solutions for clients based in the region.”