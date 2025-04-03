Solo.Io Announces MCP Gateway To Simplify And Secure AI Agent Development In Kubernetes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Open source MCP gateway provides advanced security, tool federation, and streamlined development for AI teams integrating MCP-compatible tools with AI agents

LONDON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2025 -- Solo.io , the leading cloud native application networking company, today announced MCP Gateway, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) gateway for kgateway, the ecosystem's most mature and widely deployed cloud native API gateway. MCP Gateway streamlines the integration and governance of AI agents with MCP-compatible toolchains required to deliver modern, cloud native applications.

Organizations like Domino's Pizza, ParkMobile, and Vonage already use kgateway in production for API traffic management, resilience, and security. With MCP Gateway, organizations can now easily deploy advanced AI gateway use cases. With the growth of AI workloads and the rising need for traffic management for calling LLM providers, gateways play an even more critical role in controlling and securing all-direction traffic.

MCP, originally developed and open-sourced by Anthropic, provides a standardized way to connect LLMs to different data sources and tools. MCP is quickly emerging as the standard protocol for AI agent-to-tool interoperability. As MCP adoption grows with hundreds of industry-leading technologies already available as MCP-compatible tool servers, AI clients and agents experience 'tool sprawl,' where they have to manage discovery, connectivity, and security to integrate with a landscape of MCP tools that is growing in the thousands.

MCP Gateway enables developers and platform teams to discover, secure, and federate multiple MCP tools and tool servers into a virtualized MCP server. This provides developers with a single, secure MCP tool registry and access point, regardless of the number of tools used by AI agents and applications.

“While MCP has rapidly emerged as the de facto standard protocol for accessing tools from agents, building MCP integration capabilities into every application client and agent is error-prone and cumbersome for AI development teams,” said Keith Babo, Chief Product Officer,“MCP Gateway eliminates the need to manually connect these agents and tools by consolidating MCP servers into one place, saving teams countless hours and eliminating undifferentiated heavy lifting.”

Simplify tool onboarding with automated discovery and registration of MCP tool servers.

Provide developers with a centralized registry of MCP tools across heterogeneous tool servers regardless of location.

Access any MCP tool via a single endpoint with innovative MCP multiplexing that turns an entire ecosystem of thousands of tools into a virtualized MCP tool server.

Instantly secure MCP tool server implementations to provide consistent authentication and authorization controls for multi-tenant consumption. Gain deep insights and observability into AI agent and tool integrations with centralized metrics, logging, and tracing for all tool calls.



As part of kgateway, MCP Gateway is a Sandbox project under the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and is fully open source.

Get involved and learn more by visiting the kgateway GitHub repository .

Join the discussion in the #kgateway channel on CNCF Slack . Connect with us at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2025 . Visit us at booth S150 and attend talks from our team.



