Reese Witherspoon Passes Baton To Lexi Minetree For Prequel Series ‘Elle’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Reese Witherspoon, who played the pop-culture icon Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, has announced the highly anticipated prequel series 'Elle'

Lexi Minetree will be seen in the titular role of Elle Woods in the series. Reese Witherspoon shared an exclusive first look image on her Instagram to announce the beginning of production

The joint Instagram post by Reese Witherspoon was shared along with Elle star Lexi Minetree, Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video and Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine. The post featured an image of Minetree, who will be portraying a young Elle Woods in the new series.

"Harvard was hard. High School was harder”, the caption for the post reads. "Our new series, Elle, is now in production”. In February, Witherspoon, who is an executive producer on the highly anticipated project, revealed in a video that Minetree would be taking on the iconic role of Elle Woods in the upcoming series.

