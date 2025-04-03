Investor's Appetite For Media Stock Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) Shows Demand For Real News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors issues a trading alert for Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX ) NYSE listing yesterday March 31st, following its wildly successful IPO.

Newsmax raised $75 million in its initial public offering under Regulation A+ as well as $225 million in a private Preferred Offering which closed in February.

NewsMAx closed closed up 735 percent on its IPO debut. Today the stock is trading at $182.09, up 98.58, gaining (118.05%) on volume of 2.8 Million over as of this report.

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax Media, Inc. is the parent company of Newsmax Broadcasting LLC and a multimedia company that offers Americans independent news. Since its founding in 1998 by Christopher Ruddy, an award-winning journalist, Newsmax has become a go-to place for Americans seeking real news and opinion.

Newsmax operates the Newsmax channel, now the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, according to Nielsen, and available on all major cable systems and OTT platforms.

Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through the Newsmax channel, its free streaming channel Newsmax2, the Newsmax App and its streaming service Newsmax+, its website Newsmax, and publications like Newsmax Magazine.

Forbes calls Newsmax "a news powerhouse." Last year the Reuters Institute study found that Newsmax was one of the top 12 U.S. news brands.

