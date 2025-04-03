ZENCE OBJECT Announces Additional RMB10 Million Investment, Forms Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Green Technology Expansion Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(From left to right) Mr Henry Mio, Chief Financial Officer of AB Builders Group Ltd; Mr David Cheang, Executive Director of AB Builders Group Ltd; Ms Athena Lao, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of AB Builders Group Ltd; Ms Jessy Wang, Regional Partnerships and Channel Development Executive of HKSTP; Mr Fred Li, Managing Director of Gobi Partners; Mr Bob Lei, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of Zence Object; Mr David Chan, Chief Strategy Officer of Zence Object; and Mr. Kenneth Wong, Investment Manager of AB Builders Group Ltd attended the 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF).

