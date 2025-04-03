MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Motors Launches Miland Virtual Car Lifestyle App Service



TOKYO, Apr 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced the launch of Miland, a virtual car lifestyle app that connects users and their friends, in the Japanese market(1) today. The app was developed in collaboration with JP UNIVERSE Inc.(2)

In its mid-term business plan "Challenge 2025," Mitsubishi Motors has set creating seamless and efficient touchpoints with customers through digital transformation (DX) as a key strategy. The plan particularly focuses on Generation Z, who are digital natives and will become the core automotive purchasing and user group in 10 years, as well as business transformation and the creation of new businesses using digital technologies. To achieve this, open innovation, or co-creation, is positioned as a key measure, involving the development of new services through collaboration with a diverse range of people and technologies both inside and outside the company.

The name of the service, Miland, is derived from the phrase“unexplored lands created by Mitsubishi Motors,” and was coined in the hope that people would discover new ways to enjoy cars in unexplored territories. It enables young people, particularly Generation Z, who do not own cars to experience the joy of having a car. In the virtual world, users can enjoy owning cars, driving with friends, and customizing their vehicles. Developed in collaboration with JP UNIVERSE, a group of creators specializing in immersive space services, the app offers a highly immersive and enjoyable experience.

Features

Easily own cars in the virtual world

- Users can own digital cars and garages, allowing for a simulated experience of car ownership. If converted to a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), the car becomes a personal asset, and can be bought and sold on the NFT marketplace(3) OpenSea, operated by Ozone Networks, Inc.

Experience driving interactions with friends similar to social networking

- Even when in different locations, users can communicate with friends as if they are driving together in the same space or vehicle. With map designs that offer unique virtual environments, users can drive along distinctive courses. It is also possible for users to drive together with a common mission.

Customize cars in various ways

- Cars can be customized by changing their color or adding stickers. Users can also personalize their cars with limited-time or mission-exclusive stickers. In addition, events and other special activities are planned for the future.

To expand the value of automobiles in line with the changing values of users brought about by digitization, Mitsubishi Motors has also launched the "Relight Lab" open innovation site today. This site will serve as a platform to implement new digital services, and seeks top runners in emerging technologies in the digital world as well as those skilled at building new digital services. By combining technology and ambition, the aim is to achieve open innovation, leading to the creation of new services from Mitsubishi Motors.

(1) The app is offered in Japanese and is available only in the Japanese market.

(2) JP UNIVERSE Inc. (Representative: Hajime Tabata, CEO) was established on February 8, 2022. The company provides gamification platforms, game commerce, platform provision and operation, and XR production.

(3) Available from early April

