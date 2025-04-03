ARAL CULTURE SUMMIT 2025: UZBEKISTAN's LANDMARK EVENT ALIGNING CULTURE, ECOLOGY, AND REGIONAL COOPERATION ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL PROGRAMME
Programme Highlights and Themes
Aral Culture Summit continues in Nukus, Karakalpakstan near the Aral Sea on 5-6 April and will host a multidisciplinary programme with panel discussions, keynotes, artistic performances, and exhibitions, addressing critical issues such as environmental regeneration, creative economy, and cultural diplomacy. On 5th April, Gayane Umerova, Chairperson of ACDF will announce a preliminary masterplan for the regeneration of Istiqlol, a former amusement park in Nukus, reimagined by Ludi Architects as a permanent cultural and ecological hub.
Gayane Umerova, Chairperson of ACDF, comments:
"Aral Culture Summit is a platform for change. By integrating cultural dialogue with the climate agenda, we are ensuring that the arts contribute to our collective commitment to long term sustainable development. Our participation in the first Global Climate Forum underscores the critical role of culture to drive environmental transformation."
