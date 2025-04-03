MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Stack Tourney, a Stack Sports Company, is excited to announce that Iowa Soccer Association has expanded its partnership with Stack Sports by adopting the Stack Tourney platform to streamline and enhance tournament management for its festival/cup events. Iowa Soccer will leverage Stack Tourney to support tournaments such as the League America Festival, which has recently opened registration and takes place May 2-4.







Image caption: Iowa Soccer Taps Stack Tourney to Power Its Events and Expand its Partnership with Stack Sports.

By integrating Stack Tourney into its suite of Stack Sports solutions, Iowa Soccer aims to simplify and optimize tournament operations, including flexible and customizable registration forms, integrated payments, customizable division structures, and dynamic scheduling. The platform also offers a clean, mobile-friendly public-facing interface, ensuring a seamless experience for players, coaches, and families.

Daniel Smith, General Manager of Stack Tourney, expressed his enthusiasm about the expanded collaboration:

“We're thrilled to build on our longstanding relationship with Iowa Soccer by bringing Stack Tourney into the fold. Our platform is built to simplify tournament operations, and we're excited to help Iowa Soccer deliver even more seamless and engaging experiences for players, coaches, and families.”

Craig Winger, Chief Member Services Officer at Iowa Soccer Association, highlighted the benefits of the platform:

“Our partnership with Stack Sports has been instrumental in enhancing our operations, and the addition of Stack Tourney will bring even greater efficiencies to our tournaments. The flexibility and robust features of the platform allow us to streamline registration, payments, scheduling, and overall event management, ensuring a smoother experience for all involved.”

This latest development underscores Iowa Soccer's ongoing commitment to innovation and operational efficiency, building upon its existing use of other Stack Sports products, including Sports Connect, Stack Officials, and Stack Team App. By consolidating its technology solutions under Stack Sports, Iowa Soccer continues to enhance its ability to deliver high-quality competitions while improving communication and simplifying the business of sports

About Iowa Soccer Association

Iowa Soccer is the governing body for soccer in the state of Iowa, dedicated to fostering the growth and development of the sport at all levels. Through its leagues, tournaments, and development programs, Iowa Soccer provides opportunities for players, coaches, and referees to excel in the game while promoting a lifelong love of soccer.

About Stack Tourney

Stack Tourney is a leading tournament management platform designed to streamline the organization and execution of sports tournaments. With powerful features including team registration, facility management, live scoring, and communication tools, Stack Tourney simplifies operations for event organizers while enhancing the participant experience.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time, focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit .

