Coinex Reinforces Transparency With Updated Proof Of Reserves

CoinEx, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, security, and user trust with an updated asset reserve ratio as of March 31, 2025, at 08:00 (UTC). Maintaining a 1:1 reserve ratio, CoinEx ensures that for every $1 in user deposits, it holds an equivalent amount in reserves, safeguarding users' funds and reinforcing its financial stability.

CoinEx maintains a reserve rate of CET at 122.3%. The reserve rate for major assets, including USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH and DOGE are 118.5%, 102.34%, 100.98%, 100.08% and 100% respectively. The total Market Cap in Wallets has reached $730,150,537.52, further solidifying CoinEx's position as a secure and reliable trading platform. Since its inception in 2017, CoinEx has consistently maintained a 100% reserve ratio, ensuring the security of user assets and reinforcing a trustworthy investment environment.

Since 2017, CoinEx has persistently upheld a 100% reserve ratio, prioritizing the security of user assets. This latest update marks a significant milestone in the platform's ongoing efforts to safeguard user funds and maintain a secure and trustworthy investment environment. For further details on the updated asset reserve ratio and the Merkle Tree structure, please visit here .









Security Infrastructure to Safeguard User Assets

Additionally, CoinEx implements the Merkle Tree structure, enabling users to independently verify their assets and confirm their inclusion in the Merkle Tree, ensuring the accuracy and security of the platform's asset reserve data. This update enhances transparency by providing users with a secure and verifiable method to authenticate their holdings.

The CoinEx security team also implements a comprehensive range of advanced security mechanisms to ensure the protection of user assets while maintaining a seamless trading experience. These measures include multi-signature protocols, physical system separation, real-time monitoring, and automated alerts for both hot and cold wallets.

To further enhance asset protection, CoinEx has established the CoinEx Shield Fund, allocating 10% of trading fees to mitigate potential extreme risks. The platform has forged strategic partnerships with SlowMist, assembling an elite security team dedicated to building a robust defense system and ensuring comprehensive protection.

CoinEx remains committed to strengthening its security infrastructure while adhering to its core "User First" principle. Through continuous advancements in security and risk management, CoinEx remains steadfast in its commitment to providing users with a secure and reliable trading environment.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

