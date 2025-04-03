HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG: Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors' proposals

02.04.2025 / 19:05 CET/CEST

02.04.2025 Today's 56th Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG on 2 April 2025 took place in Rapperswil SG (Switzerland). Together with the votes submitted in advance in writing or electronically and the rights exercised by granting power of attorney to the independent proxy, 12,186,866 share votes were represented at the Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to 63.51 % of the total share capital.



All agenda items were approved in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors.



In particular, the shareholders confirmed Urs Kaufmann as Chairman of the Board of Directors and all current members of the Board of Directors in office. The Annual General Meeting also re-elected the three members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.



The shareholders approved all compensation proposals and authorised the distribution of a dividend of CHF 1.90 gross per registered share. With the ex-dividend date of 4 April 2025, the dividend will be paid free of bank charges on Tuesday, 8 April 2025.



The minutes of the Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG with detailed results on the individual agenda items will be available as of Thursday, 17 April 2025, at:

This media release can be found at and is also available in German. The German version is binding. Media release as PDF Link Further calendar dates 19 August 2025 Half-year results 2025, media and analysts' webcast 21 October 2025 Order intake and net sales (9 months) 22 January 2026 Order intake and net sales (12 months) 10 March 2026 Annual Report 2025, media and analysts' conference and webcast 1 April 2026 Annual General Meeting (Rapperswil SG) HUBER+SUHNER Group The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide. HUBER+SUHNER AG

Christiane Jelinek

Head Corporate Communications

Tumbelenstrasse 20

8330 Pfäffikon ZH

Switzerland



+41 44 952 25 60

...

hubersuhner

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: HUBER+SUHNER AG Tumbelenstrasse 20 8330 Pfäffikon ZH Switzerland Internet: ISIN: CH0030380734 Valor: 3038073 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2110888

End of News EQS News Service