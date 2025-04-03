EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

Partnership with Claro: cyan AG advances into Latin American market and opens up new growth prospects

Partnership with Claro: cyan AG advances into Latin American market and opens up new growth prospects Munich, April 03, 2025 - cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, is entering into a cooperation with the private telecommunications provider Claro, formerly Claro Chile SpA. By partnering with one of the largest telco companies in Chile, cyan opens up the Latin American market and reaches an important milestone in its growth strategy. The“Internet Seguro” product is now available.



Thomas Kicker, CEO of cyan AG: "By entering the Latin American market, we are taking another major step in the implementation of our global growth strategy. Together with our strong partner Claro, we are revolutionizing the Chilean market and offering an unparalleled level of protection against the growing threats of everyday digital life with our state-of-the-art cyber security solutions. Our advanced security product sets new standards. We are convinced that this collaboration will have a lasting impact on the digital security of our customers and look forward to more success stories together."



"Internet Seguro" will be offered as a white-label solution under the new brand directly by Claro via all of its sales channels. The target group is the B2C postpaid market; the addressable market amounts to around 1.9 million customers. The software solution is cyan's premium product "OnNet Plus", which is connected to the network with a seamless-integrated solution. Thanks to the direct integration into the Claro network, no download is necessary for the end customer. In future, customers will therefore benefit from solid and powerful protection against Internet threats such as phishing, malware, virus downloads, Trojans and illegal downloads.



The partnership with Claro represents an important milestone for cyan, as it opens up the first Tier 1 telecommunications partner in the LATAM market. With this cooperation, cyan not only gains a new, strong brand, but also has the opportunity to significantly expand its end customer base. This collaboration speaks to cyan's growing market presence and underscores the company's role as a state-of-the-art cybersecurity provider. It also confirms the growing demand for robust security solutions in an increasingly digital world.



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand. cyan also offers the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360 for medium-sized companies via managed service providers.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include the Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).



About Claro Chile

Claro Chile is a subsidiary of América Móvil, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America. In Chile, Claro delivers services that meet the needs of residential customers, businesses, and large corporations, through fixed telephony, mobile solutions, internet, television, IT services, and Data Center.

