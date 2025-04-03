Delhi Extends EV Policy By 15 Days New Draft To Focus On Electric Buses & Cars

MENAFN - KNN India)The Delhi government has announced a 15-day extension to its current Electric Vehicle (EV) policy following its expiration. Officials have indicated this will be the final extension as a new draft policy has already been prepared and awaits implementation.

Under the existing policy, EV buyers receive various financial incentives including a 25 per cent purchase subsidy (up to Rs 5,500) for e-cycles, Rs 30,000 for e-rickshaws and e-carts, Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity (capped at Rs 30,000) for two-wheelers, and Rs 30,000 for e-light commercial vehicles.

A senior official revealed that the upcoming policy will shift focus toward promoting adoption of electric buses and cars while implementing disincentives for petrol, diesel, and CNG vehicles.

The short extension period is designed to ensure policy continuity during the transition to the new framework.

The revised policy, expected to be announced next month as Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, will introduce fresh incentives for EV buyers alongside stricter measures to phase out fossil fuel-based vehicles.

The original policy had expired in August 2023 before receiving extensions through 2025.

According to sources, the new policy will mandate EV charging points for at least 20 per cent of parking spaces in all new buildings, while older buildings will need to allocate 5 per cent of total parking for charging infrastructure.

Buildings with large parking areas will face specific provisions for EV charging facilities.

Additionally, the draft policy proposes that all garbage collection vehicles operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and other civic agencies transition to electric vehicles in phases, with the goal of achieving a fully electric fleet by 2027.

