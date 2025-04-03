Su-Kam Kick-Starts Feel The Power Campaign, Adopts It As New Tagline And Theme To Reach New Milestones Ahead

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, India Su-Kam Power Systems Limited, one of India's leading power solution providers, has launched its bold new campaign, "Feel The Power ". The company's renewed dedication to innovation, sustainability and excellence is reflected in this revolutionary campaign. Su-Kam 2.0 is a journey of advancement and rediscovery, built on the fundamental pillars of recharge, reinvention and revival.

SuKam Management in discussion with team for new Campaign "Feel The Power"

More than just a slogan, "Feel The Power" is a declaration of transformation. The campaign is aimed at inspiring trust and redefining the future of power solutions industry. It has perfectly captured Su-Kam's vision to lead the power solutions industry with boldness and dynamism. As part of the move, "Feel The Power" will also serve as the new theme for all of Su-Kam's future marketing campaigns, collaterals and social media campaigns.

Management launching Feel the Power Campaign along with the distributors

The promoters of Su-Kam-Vishnu Prakash Goyal, Rajneesh Bansal, Ashok Gupta and Navraj Mittal-serve as esteemed Directors, steering the organization toward remarkable success. Leadership roles are Mr. Sanchit Sekhwal, Mr. Yajan Bansal, and Mr. Anish Gupta, further enriching Su-Kam's management cadre with depth and strategic vision.

In line with this campaign, Su-Kam hosted its Distributors Meet 2025 at Ramada By Encore, Bhiwadi. The three-day event brought together Su-Kam's extensive network of distributors and dealers from across the country. The meet focused on unveiling the company's new growth strategies and reinforcing ifts vision for the future of power solutions.

The event's theme "The time has come to amplify our energy, ignite new possibilities and supercharge our growth!" came alive with power-packed knowledge sessions and high-voltage strategy discussions. It was complemented by dynamic networking opportunities. These back-to-back sessions provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, emphasizing the collective strength required to propel the future of sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanchit Sekhwal Goyal, Director, Su-Kam Power Systems Limited , said, "Our goal is to empower our distributors with the right tools and knowledge. This meet has served as a key platform to strengthen our partnerships. The outcomes of these thought-provoking sessions will also help us collectively shape the future of the power solutions industry. More than just a slogan, 'Feel The Power' is a declaration of transformation. The campaign is aimed at inspiring trust and redefining the future of the power solutions industry. It has perfectly captured Su-Kam's vision to lead the power solutions industry with boldness and dynamism. As part of the move, 'Feel The Power' will also serve as the new theme for all of Su-Kam's future marketing campaigns, collaterals, and social media campaigns."

The Distributors and Dealers attending the meet also had the opportunity to engage with Su-Kam's leadership team and gain their valuable insights. They also got an insight into the company's roadmap for more aggressively expanding its presence in renewable energy, e-mobility, solar and other sustainable segments.

Prominent participants at the Distributors meet were Mr. Ashok Choudhary, All India Head (Sales & Marketing), Mr. Shubhanshuman Pratab Singh Head Brand & Communication, Mr. Simranjit Singh (Service Head) and Mr. Deepak Omer (Sales Head, Lithium). Their presence highlighted the significance of the event in aligning Su-Kam's countrywide distributor network with its future growth strategy.

The meet also featured an award ceremony designed to acknowledge the excellent work of the top-performing dealers and distributors It also highlighted Su-Kam's diverse product range and outlined its future plans. The company reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation and expanding its market presence. Su-Kam is dedicated to expanding its presence in Bhiwadi and driving progress in the green energy sector.

Supported by its 37 years of experience and government-sanctioned R&D centre, Su-Kam continues to focus on providing innovative solutions and strengthening its leadership position in India's power solutions market.

