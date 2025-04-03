403
EU refuses US-proposed Black Sea ceasefire pact
(MENAFN) The European Union has rejected Russia’s demand to lift sanctions on its main agricultural bank as part of the Black Sea ceasefire initiative being discussed between Moscow and Washington. Anitta Hipper, the European Commission's spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, stated that lifting sanctions would only be considered if Russia ends its unprovoked aggression in Ukraine and withdraws all its military forces from Ukrainian territory.
The discussions between Russian and US experts in Riyadh on Monday aimed to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Moscow believes should include the removal of Western sanctions on Russian financial institutions involved in the global sale of food and fertilizers. The maritime ceasefire is seen by both Moscow and Washington as a step towards resolving the Ukraine conflict.
Hipper reiterated that the EU’s priority is to maintain pressure on Russia through sanctions to undermine its ability to continue the war in Ukraine. She added that the EU would not lift or amend sanctions unless Russia meets the conditions outlined above. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration is considering easing some restrictions on Russia, but with several conditions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later voiced opposition to the maritime truce, arguing that it would weaken Ukraine’s position and reduce sanctions against Russia. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, initially brokered in 2022 by the UN and Türkiye, allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural exports in exchange for the lifting of Western sanctions on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. However, Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023, citing the West's failure to fulfill its obligations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the maritime ceasefire would only be implemented once Russia’s conditions are met, ensuring justice prevails in the ongoing negotiations.
