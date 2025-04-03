Fangzhou Designated As A 2024 National High-Tech Enterprise Amid Record Growth

BEIJING, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Fangyixing Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Fangyixing"), a subsidiary of China's leading Internet healthcare solutions provider Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), has been certified as a 2024 National High-Tech Enterprise, solidifying its role as a pioneer in AI-powered healthcare innovation. The designation, jointly awarded by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau and Beijing Municipal Tax Service, recognizes Fangyixing's strengths in core intellectual property, commercialization of scientific achievements, and robust R&D management.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented, "This honor validates our long-term commitment to R&D and empowers us to further scale AI innovations within our H2H Smart Healthcare Ecosystem. We will continue to deepen collaborations with industry leaders and accelerate the translation of cutting-edge research into accessible and life-changing healthcare solutions."

Strong Financial Performance Driven by Robust Innovation

Fangzhou's inaugural post-IPO annual results highlighted its dual trajectory of growth and innovation: 2024 revenue grew 11.2% YoY to RMB2.707 billion, while adjusted net profit increased by 139% YoY to RMB17.1 million. This significant growth reflects Fangzhou's sustained investment in and focus on AI-enabled technologies as a core driver of business value and operating efficiency.

AI-Driven Growth and Strategic Vision

Fangzhou's growth objectives are aligned with its deployment of AI models such as DeepSeek-V3 and partnerships with Tencent Health and Tencent Cloud to accelerate AI-driven healthcare solutions. Fangzhou will further strengthen its technological capabilities and accelerate the commercialization of innovations, with a goal of delivering improved user experiences for patients and customers.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

About the " National High-Tech Enterprise"

The National High-Tech Enterprise designation represents China's most prestigious recognition for technological excellence, awarded to companies that demonstrate cutting-edge innovation in priority sectors. Qualifying enterprises must demonstrate sustained R&D investment, successful commercialization of proprietary technologies, and domestic or international leadership in converting advanced research into productive applications. This certification serves as the gold standard for validating a company's scientific capabilities and innovation-driven business model in China's competitive tech landscape.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

SOURCE Fangzhou Inc.

