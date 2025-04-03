ELIQUENT Life Sciences Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Leading Pharmacovigilance Firm Truliant Consulting & Expanded...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ELIQUENT Life Sciences (ELIQUENT), a global regulatory, quality, and safety consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Truliant Consulting (Truliant), a leading pharmacovigilance, risk management, and regulatory compliance advisory firm. This strategic acquisition reinforces ELIQUENT's position as a premier provider of end-to-end support for every stage of the product lifecycle.

“Truliant has built a reputation for delivering high-quality pharmacovigilance and risk management solutions. Truliant's specialized knowledge, technology-driven approach, and operational scalability will expand ELIQUENT's pharmacovigilance platform to offer clients a premier partner for regulatory success,” said Tim Dietlin, Chief Executive Officer, ELIQUENT Life Sciences.

Today's announcement follows ELIQUENT's recent appointment of globally recognized pharmacovigilance leader, Shelley Gandhi. With more than three decades of risk management expertise, Gandhi's firsthand knowledge of regulatory expectations is invaluable to companies navigating complex safety assessments and reporting challenges. ELIQUENT's acquisition of Truliant, combined with the addition of Gandhi, underscores the firm's commitment to building a world-class pharmacovigilance platform by combining top industry expertise with cutting-edge technology and scalable solutions to better serve global life science innovators.

“Since our founding, Truliant has delivered high-impact pharmacovigilance and risk management consulting to clients worldwide. Joining ELIQUENT Life Sciences marks an exciting new chapter - one where we will expand our pharmacovigilance expertise within a team that brings complementary strengths. We are fully aligned with ELIQUENT's vision and look forward to driving innovation through this collaboration,” said Jamie Portnoff, CEO and Co-Founder, Truliant Consulting.

The integration of Truliant's tailored, technology-driven service offerings expands ELIQUENT's pharmacovigilance platform to provide an even broader range of solutions across processes optimization, integration of cutting-edge technologies, and ability to build scalable pharmacovigilance programs. The combined capabilities deliver a full-spectrum of strategic and operational tools, expertise, and technology and empower clients to manage risk and maintain compliance in the following areas:



Risk Management: Proactive strategies to identify, assess, and mitigate safety risks-aligned with global regulatory expectations.

Operational Efficiency: Streamlined processes and scalable workflows that reduce complexity and boost performance.

Compliance Readiness: End-to-end support to ensure inspection readiness and alignment with global regulators.

Safety Oversight: Robust governance and scientific leadership to maintain product safety and ensure regulatory accountability.

Technology Integration: Expert guidance in selecting, implementing, and optimizing pharmacovigilance systems for seamless, compliant operations. Scalable Solutions: Flexible support models that grow with your business-ensuring the right expertise, at the right time.

Truliant Consulting was advised by Sullivan and Worcester. ELIQUENT and GHO Capital were advised by Ropes & Gray LLP.

About Truliant

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Truliant Consulting is a women-owned business specializing in pharmacovigilance and risk management consulting for the life sciences industry. Truliant's team is comprised of experienced professionals with deep domain knowledge and a commitment to delivering innovative, efficient, and compliant solutions.

About ELIQUENT

ELIQUENT Life Sciences is a leading global consulting group delivering regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, quality, and compliance solutions that support clients across therapeutic modalities, phase-based pathways, and major global markets. The firm's unprecedented assembly of regulatory leaders, industry experts, and technical specialists collaborate seamlessly to deliver the global solutions that pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies need to bring new therapies to gain and maintain market authorization for their products. ELIQUENT's continued growth is supported by GHO Capital , the European specialist investor in healthcare.

Learn more about ELIQUENT Life Sciences at eliquent .

