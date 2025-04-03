Kinaxis Celebrates Supply Chain Trailblazers With 2025 Customer Awards At Kinexions

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- At its annual Kinexions conference, Kinaxis(TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, announced the winners of its 2025 Kinaxis Customer Awards. Now in their seventh year, these awards honor companies and individuals pushing the boundaries of supply chain innovation, efficiency and sustainability.

The 2025 awards recognized four leading companies - ExxonMobil, Sanofi, Schneider Electric, and British American Tobacco (BAT) - for their excellence in supply chain transformation. Additionally, Hanu Gadila (Merck & Co.) received the Champion Award, and Jeffrey Jones (Qualcomm) was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their industry contributions.

“Our customers are redefining what's possible in supply chain management, not just solving today's challenges but actively reshaping the future of the industry,” said Michael Mauger, chief customer officer at Kinaxis .“These award winners are pushing the boundaries of innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and making measurable impacts on business performance and sustainability. Their vision and execution set a new standard for what's next in supply chain transformation. We're proud to recognize their leadership and impact.”

2025 Kinaxis Customer Award Winners



Pioneer Award: ExxonMobil

Recognizing companies that have implemented Kinaxis within the past three years.

ExxonMobil is changing how industry plans sales and operations. They're leading the way in fuel trade and drilling strategies, setting a new standard for the industry.

Champion Award: Hanu Gadila, Merck & Co.

Honoring individuals demonstrating leadership, vision, and perseverance in supply chain transformation.

Hanu Gadila has enhanced Merck's use of Kinaxis MaestroTM, optimizing planning capabilities and efficiency through collaboration and advocacy.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeffrey Jones, Qualcomm

Recognizing long-term contributions to the supply chain industry.

A steadfast Kinaxis advocate for nearly 20 years, Jeffrey Jones has championed Maestro, supporting industry-wide transformation. Jones stated, "It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented professionals and to contribute to the evolution of our industry. I look forward to continuing our journey of innovation.”

Excellence Award: Sanofi

Awarded for measurable business impact through supply chain strategy.

Sanofi is modernizing its supply chain to reach best-in-class performance for unleashing its ambition to become the world's leading immunology company. By leveraging digitalization and tailored Kinaxis Maestro implementations, Sanofi has enhanced agility, resilience, and efficiency, enabling faster decisions, better risk mitigation, and seamless end-to-end operations. Impact Award: Schneider Electric

Recognizing positive environmental and social contributions.

Schneider Electric, the leader in sustainable energy management and digital automation, successfully conceptualized incorporating emerging CO2 tools & techniques of Maestro for achieving growth and profitability with planet-friendly practices.

