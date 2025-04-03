GE Healthcare And FPT Expand Strategic Partnership To Drive AI-Powered Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Global IT firm FPT and GE HealthCare announced a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, expanding their commercial alliance to advance product strategy and development, and establish an FPT Competency Center in Vietnam.

This deepening collaboration reflects a strategic shift from project-based engagement to a long-term alliance aimed at accelerating the adoption of AI-driven solutions, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving patient care. As part of the commercial alliance, FPT will become a channel partner for GE HealthCare, jointly promoting and delivering GE HealthCare's digital solutions in Vietnam and throughout its country network. FPT also plans on collaborating with GE HealthCare's Science & Technology Office and affiliates to co-develop new and further develop GE HealthCare's existing and new digital healthcare products.

A key highlight of the partnership is the establishment of an FPT Competency Center in Vietnam. This center will provide dedicated resources to support product strategy, innovation, portfolio planning, development, and customer onboarding. It will also play a critical role in change management, support services and annual maintenance, ensuring seamless integration and operation in GE HealthCare's digital ecosystem.

"As a digital transformation enabler, FPT can co-develop cutting-edge healthcare solutions with GE HealthCare. With nearly two decades of experience delivering solutions to healthcare providers, we see immense opportunities to harness AI to transform the industry, enhance efficiency, and drive smarter decision-making. The establishment of the FPT Competency Center will further accelerate the development of AI-powered solutions, supporting GE HealthCare's mission of creating a healthier future for all,” said Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Software Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, FPT Corporation.

"GE HealthCare is committed to transforming healthcare through digital innovation. Our partnership with FPT allows us to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven solutions that improve hospital operations, enhance patient care, and optimize medical workflows. Together, we are building a smarter, more connected healthcare ecosystem that empowers healthcare providers, improves patient outcomes and increases access to care worldwide," said Mark Stoesz, President, Enterprise Solutions and Partnerships for International Market, GE HealthCare.

FPT boasts nearly 20 years of experience in transforming the healthcare industry. The company has been a trusted partner of global leading healthcare providers, facilitating their journey towards operational excellence and enhanced patient care. FPT is among a few technology firms in Southeast Asia to attain crucial certifications aligned with global standards, including HITRUST, HIPAA, ISO 90001, ISO 13485, HL7, and DICOM.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit .

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM .

