Calastone Launches Tokenised Distribution Solution To Unlock The Future Of Fund Distribution

LONDON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calastone, the largest global funds network, today announces the launch of Calastone Tokenised Distribution - a pioneering solution that allows asset managers to tokenise any fund operating on Calastone's network and distribute it seamlessly across blockchain-based channels.

This innovative service delivers a simple, frictionless route into tokenisation, without requiring asset managers to change how their funds are structured, administered, or serviced. Yet with one step, they can unlock access to a growing universe of investors who operate exclusively within blockchain ecosystems.

"Calastone Tokenised Distribution offers asset managers a powerful new route to market," said Adam Belding, Chief Technology Officer at Calastone . "We make it possible to distribute existing funds via blockchain networks, instantly and at scale. without any operational upheaval or technical reinvention."

The solution bridges the gap between traditional investment funds and blockchain-native networks such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Canton, where investment activity is increasingly executed and settled using digital assets. These networks are attracting a fast-growing class of investors that traditional distribution channels do not reach, including:



Corporate treasurers managing substantial on-chain cash balances for yield and efficiency

Stablecoin issuers and institutional crypto firms seeking regulated investment options without the need to convert into fiat currencies Crypto-experienced retail and wealth investors who want access to traditional assets via the same wallets and digital infrastructure they use for digital assets

By embedding tokenised fund shares into these blockchain networks, asset managers gain direct access to new pools of capital, without disrupting existing processes or partnerships.

The solution leverages Calastone's existing global network - spanning over 4,500 firms across 56 markets - to enable any share class on the network to be tokenised and distributed via public, hybrid, or private blockchains. Orders initiated on-chain are automatically translated and processed through Calastone's infrastructure, ensuring full compatibility with traditional fund operations.

This enables asset managers to:



Expand into blockchain-native investor channels with no operational disruption

Reduce distribution costs via automation and smart contracts

Maintain existing service provider relationships Position themselves for long-term advantage in an evolving investment landscape

The launch follows a recent Calastone study showing that tokenisation could unlock over $1351 billion in annual cost savings for the asset management industry, while accelerating fund launches and lowering seed capital requirements.

"The investment world is changing fast," said Julien Hammerson, CEO of Calastone . "New pools of capital are forming on blockchain networks, and they are not being accessed through traditional channels. Our Tokenised Distribution solution gives asset managers instant reach into these markets, without the requirement or need for transformation. We are making it easy to evolve with the market."

At its core, Calastone Tokenised Distribution converts eligible fund shares into smart contract-powered tokens embedded directly onto blockchain networks. These tokens reflect the fund's full detail, operate with built-in security protocols, and automatically mint and burn in line with real-time subscriptions and redemptions.

About Calastone

Calastone is the largest global funds network, connecting the world's leading financial organisations.

Our mission is to reduce complexity, risk and costs, enabling the industry to deliver greater value to investors. Over 4,500 clients in 56 countries and territories benefit from Calastone's services, processing over £250 billion of investment value each month.

Calastone is headquartered in London and has offices in Luxembourg, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, New York and Sydney.

