Completion Of Share Buyback Programme

03 April 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 02 April 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,820 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 341.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 351.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 345.71

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. This purchase successfully completes the Buyback Programme of up to £17 million initially announced on 27 October 2023. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the Buyback Programme amounts to 3,993,735. To date, 1,391,739 shares have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 113,745,807 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,601,996 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 345.71 11,820

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading venue 400 345.50 09:04:03 XLON 496 345.50 09:04:03 XLON 567 345.50 09:04:03 XLON 1014 344.00 09:33:15 XLON 475 344.00 09:33:15 XLON 259 346.00 11:09:56 XLON 260 345.50 11:13:29 XLON 1200 345.50 11:13:29 XLON 320 344.00 12:41:38 XLON 175 344.00 12:41:38 XLON 171 344.00 12:41:38 XLON 729 343.00 13:06:09 XLON 598 343.00 13:06:09 XLON 487 342.50 13:39:58 XLON 329 342.50 13:39:58 XLON 24 342.50 13:39:58 XLON 925 341.00 14:26:51 XLON 168 351.00 16:01:52 XLON 8 351.00 16:01:52 XLON 556 351.00 16:01:52 XLON 791 350.00 16:01:53 XLON 129 350.00 16:05:12 XLON 810 350.00 16:05:12 XLON 238 349.50 16:05:40 XLON 600 349.50 16:05:40 XLON 21 345.71 16:07:49 XLON 70 351.00 16:12:42 XLON

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

