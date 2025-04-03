Colle AI Expands Creator Toolkit To Support Scalable NFT Development

Blockchain integration for Colle AI's multichain NFT ecosystem.

New features improve creative control, asset deployment, and AI-powered automation across multichain environments

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE) has expanded its platform's creator toolkit with a new suite of features designed to make NFT development faster, more scalable, and easier to manage across multiple blockchains. The enhancements reflect the platform's continued effort to equip users with accessible tools powered by artificial intelligence.Among the latest additions are advanced visual editors, modular smart contract templates, and dynamic asset settings-all supported by real-time AI feedback and predictive configuration tools. These updates aim to reduce the technical complexity of NFT production while improving output quality and flexibility.Colle AI's creator toolkit improvements apply across its multichain environment, which includes Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Bitcoin, and XRP. The tools enable creators to design once and deploy anywhere, with automated adjustments for metadata, transaction logic, and chain-specific formatting.With these additions, Colle AI continues to build a platform that meets the needs of both novice creators and experienced developers. By merging intuitive design with intelligent automation, the platform supports scalable NFT development without sacrificing creativity or control.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

