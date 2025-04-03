Datashapes AI Welcomes DIU Veteran Sarah Cuellar As Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships

Former Deputy Director of the Energy Portfolio for DOD's Defense Innovation Unit named to key role at DataShapes AI

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes AI, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), distributed AI agents, and data-driven solutions for the electromagnetic spectrum, announced today that Sarah Cuellar, a former executive with the DOD's Defense Innovation Unit, has been named Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and tasked with developing the partnerships and fostering the key relationships that will propel the startup into its next phase of active growth. Ms. Cuellar's expertise will be key as she identifies opportunities to collaborate on initiatives and positions DataShapes AI as a trusted partner in both the defense and commercial markets.

"We're extremely fortunate to have someone with Sarah's background and abilities as we move the company forward," said Logan D. Selby, CEO of DataShapes AI. "Sarah's experience at the DOD's Defense Innovation Unit and Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering will be a tremendous asset for identifying the partnerships and executing the strategies that will take DataShapes AI into the future. Her background will be invaluable for building relationships with both industry stakeholders and in the federal government. We are absolutely thrilled that Sarah has decided to join us."

As the Deputy Director for the Energy Portfolio at DIU, Ms. Cuellar was responsible for more than 25 energy projects and $383 million in project funding and also served as the Combatant Command Embed to United States Southern Command. Prior to her role at DIU, Ms. Cuellar was employed by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Liaison Officer for United States Southern Command where she oversaw eight Joint Capabilities Technology Demonstrations (JCTD), two Rapid Innovation Fund (RIF), one Rapid Reaction Technology Office (RRTO), and one Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve (RDER) valued at over 175 million dollars.

Before working at the DIU, Ms. Cuellar worked as a Senior Public Private Partnerships Coordinator, where she created and sustained strategic relationships with local in-country non-governmental organizations (NGOs), businesses and academic institutions in over 14 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Ms. Cuellar was selected to serve as an advisor to the Commander's Action Group to attain key partnerships with academia, service academies, and think tanks. Prior to her role in the J9, she was the Civil Affairs Operations Noncommissioned Officer in charge at United States Southern Command where her duties included coordinating and overseeing all Reserve General Purpose Joint Civil Affairs forces deployed in the western hemisphere.

Ms. Cuellar received a master's degree from Florida International University in Global Risks and Political Affairs. She retired from the US Army Reserve in 2024 after twenty years of serving her country.

DataShapes AI delivers automated, real-time electromagnetic spectrum insights for commercial and government applications. Our software integrates seamlessly with any hardware, incorporating advanced analytics to extract actionable intelligence from signals and waveforms. Operating flexibly on devices without the need for costly infrastructure, we accelerate decision-making across land, sea, air, and space.

