MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Coco Robotics expands Uber Eats partnership to Miami expansion

April 3, 2025 by David Edwards

Coco Robotics , a food delivery robotics company, is launching operations in Miami, starting with delivery partner Uber Eats. This announcement marks Coco's entry into the Southeast market.

The service will initially launch in the Wynwood neighborhood and Downtown Miami, with plans to expand to Brickell and Miami Beach in the coming months, as well as other areas throughout 2025. Through the Uber Eats partnership, customers will be able to receive their orders via Coco's emissions-free robots.

This builds on Coco's existing partnership with Uber Eats in Los Angeles, where Coco Robotics has already completed over half a million deliveries since it began operations.

Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Coco Robotics, says:“Our expansion launch with Uber Eats marks a milestone in our mission to create a more sustainable and efficient delivery ecosystem. Miami's vibrant food and tech scene make it the perfect market for robotic delivery.”

When customers order through Uber Eats, from participating merchants in serviceable areas, they may have their orders fulfilled by Coco's autonomous delivery robots. Customers who receive deliveries via Coco robots will have their tips refunded.

Megan Jensen, head of autonomous delivery operations at Uber, says:“Autonomous delivery is a key part of our vision for the future of delivery.

“Coco's proven track record and their focus on creating great customer experiences makes them an ideal partner as we expand and continue to popularize robot delivery.”