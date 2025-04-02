Elon Musk's Government Exit Talk Sparks Controversy-White House Slams 'Garbage' Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House pushed back against claims that Elon Musk is making an abrupt exit from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), calling the reports“garbage.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to respond to a Politico report suggesting that President Donald Trump had informed his inner circle that Musk would be stepping down in the coming weeks.

“This 'scoop' is garbage,” Leavitt wrote.“Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

Report: Musk's departure looms amid political tensions

Elon Musk is set to step back from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the coming weeks, according to a Politico report citing three anonymous Trump insiders. The report suggests that while President Donald Trump remains pleased with Musk's contributions, both men have recently decided that it is time for the billionaire to return to his businesses and take on a more supportive role.

While Musk has been a prominent advocate for Trump's policies, some administration officials and allies have reportedly grown frustrated with his unpredictability. According to Politico, there is a growing perception that Musk has become a political liability, particularly after a conservative judge he publicly supported lost a Wisconsin Supreme Court race by a 10-point margin.

Despite these tensions, Trump insiders maintain that the president continues to appreciate Musk's contributions, especially through the DOGE initiative, which has focused on streamlining government operations. However, sources suggest that Musk's exit represents a shift in their relationship from just a month ago when Trump allies predicted Musk would find a way to stay beyond the 130-day limit imposed on special government employees.

Musk's role at DOGE was always temporary

Musk's appointment as a special government employee had a fixed term of 130 days, starting on Inauguration Day. Under U.S. ethics laws, special government employees cannot serve for more than 130 days in a 365-day period, meaning Musk's tenure is set to end by May 30.