AI Meets Fitness: Digitaldna Labs Launches Bodyby.AI For Smarter, Real-Time Training

AI-Powered Fitness to Help You Train Smarter

DigitalDNA Labs logo

Setting a new standard in digital fitness, making expert-level coaching scalable, affordable, and globally accessible

- Jason InasiMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DigitalDNA Labs , a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, today announced the official launch of BodyBy , a next-generation fitness platform that harnesses the power of AI to revolutionize the way people train, track progress, and stay motivated. Combining advanced machine learning with real-time biometric feedback, BodyBy offers a hyper-personalized fitness experience available 24/7--anytime, anywhere, and in over 29 languages.As the global fitness industry races toward a projected $4.3 billion valuation by 2030, BodyBy aims to transform fitness from a one-size-fits-all approach into a deeply customized journey. The platform adapts in real time to each user's needs--modifying workouts based on fatigue, progress, and feedback--while also delivering intelligent nutrition guidance, mental wellness support, and motivational reinforcement to promote consistency and long-term results."As AI becomes more integrated into our daily lives, we saw an opportunity to apply it to something incredibly personal--our health," said Jason Inasi , CEO of DigitalDNA Labs. "BodyBy isn't just a workout generator. It's an intelligent fitness companion that learns and evolves with you to deliver smarter, faster results."Fresh off his keynote at eMerge Americas, Inasi also unveiled BodyBy to an enthusiastic audience of tech leaders, investors, and fitness innovators, positioning the product at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and human well-being.Game-Changing Features of BodyBy●Real-Time Smart Adaptation - Adjusts workouts dynamically based on fatigue, biometric data, and user feedback.●AI-Powered Motivation - Delivers daily encouragement and reminders to improve consistency and reduce drop-off.●Holistic Wellness Support - Goes beyond exercise by tracking mental wellness and providing nutrition coaching.●Global Accessibility - Available across devices in 29+ languages to support a truly inclusive and borderless fitness journey.●24/7 Expert Guidance - Offers constant availability, replacing the need to wait for human trainer schedules.●Data-Driven Optimization - Uses performance metrics to fine-tune workouts, recovery, and progress recommendations.Coming Soon: DigitalDNA Twins for TrainersThe next evolution of BodyBy will allow fitness professionals to create AI-powered replicas of themselves--DigitalDNA Twins--that capture their voice, expertise, and training style. These virtual trainers can serve clients around the clock, enabling new revenue streams without added time commitments."This is a breakthrough for fitness professionals," said Inasi. "Trainers can scale themselves--offering clients 24/7 access to their unique methods and motivation without sacrificing personal bandwidth."Pre-Register Now -- Get One Month FreeEarly adopters can pre-register today at and receive one month of free access to their AI personal trainer. Start your smarter, more personalized fitness journey now.About DigitalDNA LabsDigitalDNA Labs, founded by CEO Jason Inasi, is a leader in AI innovation, creating human-centric solutions that enhance learning, storytelling, and business automation. From CloneMe, which enables digital twins, to Continuum, preserving personal legacies, the company pioneers immersive AI experiences. Its Luminariestechnology brings historical figures to life, as seen in the Museum of Democracy, while AI Agents streamline business operations. Committed to ethical AI, DigitalDNA Labs drives impactful, responsible innovation, from fitness to education to entertainment.

