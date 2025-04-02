Fritz & Company Serves As Exclusive Financial Advisor To Willowglen Systems In Securing Strategic Investment

CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fritz & Company I, LLC ("Fritz & Company"), a premier technology investment banking advisory and special situations firm, is pleased to announce its role as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Willowglen Systems Inc. ("Willowglen Systems") in securing strategic private credit from JJ Astor & Co. The capital will better allow the company to serve its existing and rapidly growing customer base by executing a multifaceted growth strategy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed to the public.

Founded in 1971, Willowglen Systems is one of the leading global suppliers of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software, with over five decades of experience. Its next generation automation technology for distributed mission-critical sectors, SentientQ, analyzes real-time data so that operators can respond to critical and time-sensitive events. Willowglen Systems' technology is deployed throughout five continents and helps to ensure the safety of millions of people.

Wayne Karpoff, CEO of Willowglen Systems, stated, "With JJ Astor's backing, Willowglen is poised for a new phase of robust growth. This investment not only strengthens our capital structure but also enriches our strategic capabilities."

Willowglen Systems plans to deploy the capital to advance the development of their flagship products and explore new opportunities to innovate within and beyond their traditional markets.

The deal serves as a testament to Fritz & Company's leadership in industrial software and in navigating idiosyncratic complexities amid today's ever-changing market environment.

About Willowglen Systems

Headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, Willowglen Systems develops and delivers industrial automation technology for control, monitoring, and analysis of industrial mission-critical systems. Willowglen Systems' current market focus is on the safe and effective control of distributed power, pipeline systems, metro-rail and inter-city passenger rail. The company's technology is the building block that enables next generation transportation, new clean energy solutions, transformational operational efficiencies, and greater public safety.

About Fritz & Company

A premier technology investment banking and special situations / restructuring advisory firm, specializing in deep tech, industrial transformation, aerospace & defense, sustainability tech and intelligent & sustainable mobility / supply chain.

For more information, please contact Erich Fritz ([email protected] ) or Tim Hughes ([email protected] ), or visit .

