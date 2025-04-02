Newmark Arranges $105 Million Sale Of Skims Headquarters Office Building In Hollywood, California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon , Executive Vice Chairman and Head of International Capital Markets Alex Foshay , Vice Chairmen Ken White , Rob Hannan , Laura Stumm and Michael Moll , Executive Managing Director Bill Bloodgood and Director Alex Bergeson represented the seller, Snyder Vine, LLC. The buyer was Kingsbarn Realty Capital. Newmark Co-President, Global Debt & Structured Finance Jonathan Firestone and Director Henry Cassiday provided support on debt strategy and financing considerations throughout the transaction process.

"Capital is showing renewed conviction in high-quality, 2025-vintage office investments," said Shannon. "Top-tier tenants like Skims are prioritizing best-in-class buildings, and contrarian investors are capitalizing on the opportunity to acquire premier office product below replacement cost with historically attractive cap rates."

Stumm added, "Skims' long-term commitment to 1601 Vine reflects a broader return-to-office trend. For Skims, in-person collaboration is essential-especially in a tactile, design-led industry like apparel. Their 15-year lease signals a strong belief in the long-term value of a physical workspace to foster creativity, culture and innovation."

Delivered in 2017 by JH Snyder Company, the property was extensively renovated in 2024 to deliver a truly world-class headquarters for Skims. The property features high-volume ceilings, a limestone lobby with terrazzo flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of Hollywood, high-impact executive suites and on-site photography studios.

1601 Vine is located along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at the heart of the entertainment capital of the world. Hollywood is a top visitor destination, boasting over $6 billion in investment in the last decade. Featuring a Walk Score of 98, the property presents access to walkable amenities and is located two blocks from the 101 Freeway.

