Realpha Tech Corp. Announces Financial Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2024
|reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|3,123,530
|$
|6,456,370
|Accounts receivable
|182,425
|30,630
|Receivable from related parties
|12,873
|–
|Prepaid expenses
|180,158
|242,795
|Current assets of Discontinued operations
|56,931
|88,036
|Other current assets
|487,181
|582,463
|Total current assets
|$
|4,043,098
|$
|7,400,294
|Property and Equipment, at cost
|Property and equipment, net
|$
|102,638
|$
|328,539
|Other Assets
|Investments
|215,000
|115,000
|Other long term assets
|31,250
|406,250
|Intangible assets, net
|3,285,406
|–
|Long term assets of discontinued operations
|–
|18,335,701
|Goodwill
|4,211,166
|–
|Capitalized software development – work in progress
|105,900
|839,085
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|11,994,458
|$
|27,424,869
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|655,765
|$
|431,700
|Related party payables
|9,287
|–
|Short term loans – related parties – current portion
|115,086
|–
|Short term loans – unrelated parties – current portion
|666,053
|190,095
|Accrued expenses
|1,164,813
|799,624
|Current liabilities of Discontinued operations
|–
|47,665
|Deferred liabilities, current portion
|1,534,433
|593,750
|Total current liabilities
|$
|4,145,437
|$
|2,062,834
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Deferred liabilities, net of current portion
|–
|406,250
|Mortgage and other long term loans – related parties – net of current portion
|45,052
|–
|Mortgage and other long term loans – unrelated parties – net of current portion
|241,121
|247,000
|Note payable, net of discount
|4,909,376
|–
|Other long term liabilities
|1,086,000
|–
|Total liabilities
|$
|10,426,986
|$
|2,716,084
|Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|–
|–
|Common stock ($0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,864,503 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 44,122,091 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023)
|45,865
|44,123
|Additional paid-in capital
|39,770,060
|36,899,497
|Accumulated deficit
|(38,260,913
|)
|(12,237,885
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|5,011
|–
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit) of reAlpha Tech Corp.
|1,560,023
|24,705,735
|Non-controlling interests in consolidated entities
|7,449
|3,050
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|1,567,472
|24,708,785
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|11,994,458
|$
|27,424,869
|reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and Eight Months Ended December 31, 2023 and Year Ended April 30, 2023
| For the
Year Ended
| For the
Eight
Months
Ended
| For the
Year Ended
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
| April 30,
2023
|Revenues
|$
|948,420
|$
|121,690
|$
|419,412
|Cost of revenues
|302,084
|94,665
|293,204
|Gross Profit
|646,336
|27,025
|126,208
|Operating Expenses
|Wages, benefits and payroll taxes
|2,841,591
|710,737
|1,114,403
|Repairs & maintenance
|3,216
|51,436
|24,794
|Utilities
|11,545
|12,321
|32,456
|Travel
|259,661
|46,476
|–
|Dues & subscriptions
|118,656
|24,426
|98,000
|Marketing & advertising
|793,004
|193,612
|2,002,884
|Professional & legal fees
|2,124,946
|4,572,026
|1,470,306
|Depreciation & amortization
|282,095
|30,029
|157,802
|Impairment of intangible assets
|202,968
|–
|–
|Other operating expenses
|911,268
|418,697
|159,166
|Total operating expenses
|7,548,950
|6,059,760
|5,059,811
|Operating Loss
|(6,902,614
|)
|(6,032,735
|)
|(4,933,603
|)
|Other Income (Expense)
|Gain on sale of myAlphie
|–
|5,502,774
|–
|Interest expense, net
|(333,759
|)
|(70,119
|)
|(169,776
|)
|Other expense, net
|(500,601
|)
|(144,764
|)
|(334,228
|)
|Total other (expense) income
|(834,360
|)
|5,287,891
|(504,004
|)
|Net Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(7,736,974
|)
|(744,844
|)
|(5,437,607
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|54,260
|(204,286
|)
|–
|Net Loss from continuing operations
|(7,682,714
|)
|(949,130
|)
|(5,437,607
|)
|Discontinued operations (Roost and Rhove)
|Loss from operations of discontinued Operations
|(261,242
|)
|(302,129
|)
|(14,776
|)
|Loss on abandonment of discontinued Operations
|(18,078,393
|)
|–
|–
|Income tax benefit
|–
|Loss on discontinued operations
|$
|(18,339,635
|)
|$
|(302,129
|)
|$
|(14,776
|)
|Net Loss after income taxes
|$
|(26,022,349
|)
|$
|(1,251,259
|)
|$
|(5,452,383
|)
|Less: Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
|679
|464
|726
|Net Loss Income Attributable to Controlling Interests
|$
|(26,023,028
|)
|$
|(1,251,723
|)
|$
|(5,453,109
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|5,011
|–
|–
|Total other comprehensive gain
|5,011
|–
|–
|Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Controlling Interests
|$
|(26,018,017
|)
|$
|(1,251,723
|)
|$
|(5,453,109
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Net Loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Weighted-average outstanding shares – basic
|44,631,577
|42,688,666
|40,439,190
|Weighted-average outstanding shares – diluted
|44,631,577
|42,688,666
|40,439,190
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and Eight Months Ended December 31, 2023 and Year Ended April 30, 2023
| For the
Year Ended
| For the
Eight
Months
Ended
| For the
Year Ended
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
| April 30,
2023
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net (Loss) income
|$
|(26,022,349
|)
|$
|(1,251,259
|)
|$
|(5,452,383
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|466,691
|289,067
|157,802
|Stock based compensation – employees
|207,453
|–
|–
|Stock based compensation – services
|108,730
|–
|–
|Legal & professional expenses
|–
|3,045,290
|Amortization of loan discounts and origination fees
|181,875
|Write-off of capitalized software costs
|145,746
|–
|–
|Impairment of goodwill and Intangible assets
|18,280,947
|–
|–
|Commitment fee expenses
|500,000
|–
|–
|Loss on sale of properties
|301
|(85,077
|)
|(22,817
|)
|Gain on previously held equity
|(20,663
|)
|–
|–
|Gain on sale of myAlphie
|–
|(5,502,774
|)
|–
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(16,437
|)
|37,490
|65,696
|Receivable from related parties
|(12,873
|)
|20,874
|(20,874
|)
|Payable to related parties
|(56,241
|)
|–
|–
|Prepaid expenses
|62,637
|(226,889
|)
|96,038
|Other current assets
|(19,773
|)
|(419,849
|)
|(81,689
|)
|Accounts payable
|58,756
|48,928
|235,433
|Accrued expenses
|(185,118
|)
|621,815
|60,741
|Deferred liabilities
|278,080
|593,750
|–
|Total adjustments
|19,980,111
|(1,577,375
|)
|490,330
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(6,042,238
|)
|(2,828,634
|)
|(4,962,053
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Proceeds from sale of properties
|293,307
|731,343
|1,539,997
|Additions to property, plant & equipment
|(12,533
|)
|(40,840
|)
|19,721
|Cash paid to acquire business
|(1,268,630
|)
|(50,000
|)
|(25,000
|)
|Cash paid for equity method investment
|(50,000
|)
|–
|–
|Cash used for additions to capitalized software development and intangibles
|(516,544
|)
|(134,400
|)
|(452,451
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(1,554,400
|)
|506,103
|1,082,267
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|6,155,539
|190,095
|247,000
|Payments of debt
|(1,164,241
|)
|–
|(1,071,709
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|(727,500
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|7,331,938
|4,282,274
|Settling subscription issuance of common stock contributions
|–
|–
|–
|Offering costs paid on issuance of common stock
|–
|–
|(416,312
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,263,798
|7,522,033
|3,041,253
|Net Increase (decrease) in cash
|(3,332,840
|)
|5,199,502
|(838,533
|)
|Cash – Beginning of Period
|6,456,370
|1,256,868
|2,095,401
|Cash – End of Period
|$
|3,123,530
|$
|6,456,370
|$
|1,256,868
|Cash
|$
|3,123,530
|$
|6,456,370
|$
|1,256,868
|Restricted cash
|–
|–
|–
|Total cash
|$
|3,123,530
|$
|6,456,370
|$
|1,256,868
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Interest expense
|$
|(58,897
|)
|$
|(70,119
|)
|$
|(169,776
|)
Explanatory Notes on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement reAlpha's financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”), reAlpha believes“Adjusted EBITDA,” a“non-GAAP financial measure”, as such term is defined under the rules of the SEC, is useful in evaluating reAlpha's operating performance. reAlpha uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate reAlpha's ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. reAlpha believes that Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, Adjusted EBITDA is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in reAlpha's industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of reAlpha's non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate reAlpha's business.
We use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate our operating performance and facilitate comparisons across periods and with peer companies. We reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other non-cash, non-operating, or non-recurring items that we believe are not indicative of our core business operations. We believe this measure provides useful insight into our ongoing performance; however, it should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented below:
|2024
|2023
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(26,022,349
|)
|$
|(2,462,407
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following
|Depreciation & amortization
|282,095
|346,171
|Gain on sale of myAlphie
|–
|(5,502,774
|)
|Interest Expense
|333,759
|128,268
|Share-based Compensation (1)
|316,183
|–
|GEM commitment fee (2)
|500,000
|–
|Acquisition related expense (3)
|517,251
|103,519
|Gain on previously held equity (4)
|(20,663
|)
|–
|Amortization of loan discounts and origination fees (5)
|181,875
|–
|Loss from discontinued operations before tax (6)
|18,339,635
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,572,214
|)
|$
|(7,387,223
|)
|(1) Reflects share-based compensation provided to non-executive officer employees and certain members of our board of directors for services rendered to us, which is recognized as a non-cash expense.
|(2) Reflects the commitment fee incurred in connection with the equity facility we have in place with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS and GEM Yield Bahamas Limited (collectively,“GEM”) pursuant to that certain Share Purchase Agreement, among reAlpha and GEM, dated December 1, 2022.
|(3) Reflects expenses related to acquisitions, including professional and legal fees, which are excluded to provide a clearer view of ongoing operational performance.
|(4) Reflects the gain from the fair value measurement of previously held equity interests, which is recognized as a non-operational item and treated as a non-GAAP measure.
|(5) Reflects the amortized original issue discount related to that certain secured promissory note, dated as of August 14, 2024.
|(6) Reflects the loss from the discontinuation of our rental business segment operations, which consists mainly of the goodwill impairment of Rhove operations.
