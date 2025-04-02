Realpha Tech Corp. Announces Financial Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2024

“We have made great strides in 2024 in advancing reAlpha's goal to become a leader in the real estate technology industry through strategic innovation and impactful acquisitions,” commented Piyush Phadke, Chief Financial Officer of reAlpha.“Our continued investment in AI-driven technologies and strategic acquisitions has translated into meaningful revenue growth, and we believe we are well-positioned to drive further expansion of our business and deliver value to our stockholders.”

Business Highlights

Strategic and operational highlights during the period ended December 31, 2024, include:



Launched the reAlpha platform, an end-to-end, commission-free homebuying platform, in April 2024, which was designed to reshape the homebuying experience by eliminating traditional commission fees. The reAlpha platform is powered by Claire, reAlpha's AI-real estate agent, which is available 24/7.

Acquired a controlling interest in Hyperfast Title, LLC, in July 2024, which enabled us to offer title services in 3 U.S. states.

Acquired an 85% stake in AiChat Pte. Ltd. (“AiChat”) in July 2024, which enhanced reAlpha's AI capabilities in conversational customer engagement and expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Introduced the reAlpha Super App in August 2024, which provided homebuyers with the ability to use the reAlpha platform and its AI-driven homebuying services directly in their mobile devices. Completed the acquisition of Debt Does Deals, LLC (“Be My Neighbor”), which allowed us to offer mortgage brokerage services in 27 U.S. states. Later in the year, Be My Neighbor became licensed in an additional state, for a total of 28 U.S. states.

Financial Results and Operational Update

In the beginning of 2024, reAlpha halted its short-term rental operations under its rental business segment due to macroeconomic conditions, such as high interest rates and inflationary pressures. As a result, in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, reAlpha recognized a goodwill impairment of Roost Enterprises, Inc. (“Rhove”) of $17,337,739, which reAlpha acquired to operate under its rental business segment. As such, reAlpha's financial statements and related financial notes thereto for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, reflect the Rhove goodwill impairment as discontinued operations. Because macroeconomic conditions persisted during 2024, and in connection with Rhove's goodwill impairment, the board of directors of reAlpha approved to discontinue its short-term rental business operations entirely in the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $948,420, an increase of 270%, compared to $256,436 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. reAlpha's revenues consist of technology services income that it receives from its technologies and services provided by its subsidiaries. This increase in revenues is mainly attributed to the revenue derived from strategic acquisitions that reAlpha completed during 2024, such as AiChat and Be My Neighbor.

Cash and cash equivalents were $3,123,530 as of December 31, 2024 and $ 6,456,370 as of December 31, 2023.

Net loss was approximately $26.02 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.46 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This increase in net loss is predominantly due to the goodwill impairment of Rhove during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and the one-time gain of $5,502,774 from the sale of myAlphie, a technology platform reAlpha previously developed and sold, that was recognized in the comparable 2023 period, which was not present in 2024. Loss from discontinued operations was approximately $18.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.31 million for the comparable 2023 period, which is mainly due to Rhove's goodwill impairment and intangibles being presented as discontinued operations. Net loss from continuing operations was $7.68 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.14 million for the comparable 2023 period. The increase in net loss from continuing operations was primarily due to the one-time gain from the sale of myAlphie that was not present in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(5,572,214) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $(7,387,223) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is a real estate technology company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform. Utilizing the power of AI and an acquisition-led growth strategy, reAlpha's goal is to offer a more affordable, streamlined experience for those on the journey to homeownership.

