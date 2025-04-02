GI Of The Rockies Partners With Advanced Research Institute To Expand Clinical Trials In Denver

Logo

New partnership expands clinical trials in Denver for people with GI conditions. The decision helps people gain access to GI therapies & advance GI health.

DENVER, COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gastroenterology of the Rockies is pleased to announce a partnership with Advanced Research Institute to bring clinical research trials to its GI branch locations in Denver and surrounding areas. This collaboration will provide patients with access to groundbreaking treatments while advancing gastroenterology research.

By integrating clinical trials into its services, GI of the Rockies strengthens its commitment to high-quality patient care and medical innovation. These studies will explore new medications, therapies, and diagnostic tools, offering hope for patients with complex GI conditions.

“Our goal is to improve patient well-being and quality of life through clinical research,” said Lara Kelley, CEO of Gastroenterology of the Rockies.“This partnership allows us to offer patients access to the latest treatments while contributing to advancements in gastroenterology.”

Advanced Research Institute, a leader in high-quality clinical trials, will oversee research operations at GI of the Rockies.“We look forward to working with GI of the Rockies as a collaborative effort that supports knowledge sharing with their physicians while providing improved therapies for patients,” said Kevin Peterson, CEO of Advanced Research Institute.“These trials will follow strict safety and ethical guidelines, ensuring comprehensive care for all participants.”

About Gastroenterology of the Rockies

For over 30 years, Gastroenterology of the Rockies has provided leading GI care in the Denver metro area. The medical group offers a full range of diagnostic, therapeutic, and outpatient services, specializing in colonoscopy procedures, liver disease, advanced endoscopic procedures, and inflammatory bowel disease. With a focus on patient-centered care and medical innovation, GI of the Rockies is committed to advancing the field of gastroenterology.

About Advanced Research Institute

With over 25 years of experience, Advanced Research Institute specializes in conducting high-quality clinical trials across multiple medical specialties. Partnering with healthcare providers in Utah, Nevada, Texas, and Oregon, the organization is dedicated to bringing new treatments to patients through ethical and patient-focused research.

For more information about clinical trial opportunities through this partnership, visit or call (303) 604-5000.

