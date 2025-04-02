Source7 Partners BOSSCATTM Home Services And Technologies To Elevate Homeownership Through Appliance Data Integration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Source7 , a leader in appliance data solutions, today announced a transformative partnership with BOSSCAT TM Home Services and Technologies, the real estate data platform providing instant online repair estimates and full-scale repair, renovation, and maintenance services for homeowners and investors. This collaboration will see Source7's advanced appliance data integrated into BOSSCAT's HOMEBASETM platform, currently serving over 660,000 users with access to BOSSCAT's technology.HOMEBASE is BOSSCAT's centralized platform for ordering and managing home repairs, renovations, and ongoing maintenance services. The integration of Source7's appliance data adds a critical layer of functionality, allowing homeowners and investors to track appliance performance, preventative maintenance schedules, product recalls and proactive replacement schedules to save time and money.“We're excited to partner with BOSSCAT and enhance their already powerful HOMEBASE platform with our comprehensive appliance data,” said Brian Webb, President of Source7.“Our shared vision is to empower homeowners with the tools and information they need to manage their properties effectively. With this partnership, all BOSSCAT users will now have the ability to plan ahead and make smarter, data-driven decisions about their home appliances.”Min Alexander, CEO and Founder of BOSSCAT, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating,“The addition of Source7's appliance data to our HOMEBASE platform will empower homeowners and investors with even more actionable insights. This collaboration aligns with our mission to make homeownership hassle-free and more enjoyable by giving our customers the power to proactively manage every aspect of their home.”Source7's proprietary appliance data provides detailed information on model performance, average service life, recall alerts and potential repair costs, giving homeowners the ability to stay ahead of potential issues. This partnership with BOSSCAT creates new opportunities to reduce stress and costs for the platform's users.About Source7:Source7 is a leading provider of appliance data solutions that helps homeowners and businesses optimize their appliance management. Through performance analytics and lifecycle insights, Source7 enables users to make informed decisions on appliance maintenance and replacements, ensuring long-term savings and operational efficiency.About BOSSCAT:BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies is the real estate platform reshaping homeownership by digitizing home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services. Proprietary technology and exclusive access to proprietary data power the platform to deliver lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.BOSSCAT's Instant Estimate technology is available in all 50 states and Canada. BOSSCAT is a licensed and insured general contractor offering turnkey repair and renovation services in select markets.

