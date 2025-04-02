ALM Automotive Group Acquires 3 New Hyundai Dealerships, Strengthening Southeast Presence

- Khush Bhatia

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALM Automotive Group announced today the strategic acquisition of three Hyundai dealerships, significantly expanding its footprint in the Southeast and reinforcing its commitment to the rapidly growing Hyundai brand.

The acquisitions of ALM Hyundai West in Lithia Springs, Georgia, Hyundai Athens in Athens, Georgia and ALM Hyundai Lumberton in North Carolina bring the group's total dealership count to 16 across three states, marking another milestone in ALM's aggressive growth strategy since its founding in 2006.

STRATEGIC MARKET POSITIONING

The addition of these Hyundai dealerships comes at a pivotal time, as Hyundai Motor America recently reported record-breaking January sales with a 15% increase compared to the previous year. The Korean automaker has seen particularly strong growth in its electrified vehicle lineup, with hybrid sales jumping 74% and EV sales growing by 15%.

"These acquisitions align perfectly with consumer demand trends, " said a spokesperson for ALM Automotive Group. "Hyundai's momentum in both traditional and electrified vehicles makes these dealerships valuable additions to our portfolio as we continue expanding our presence throughout the Southeast. "

CUSTOMER-FOCUSED AMENITIES

ALM Hyundai West, located at 669 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, serves the greater Atlanta area including Sandy Springs, Marietta, and Douglasville. The dealership offers distinctive customer benefits including:

"We're bringing the ALM difference to Hyundai customers with complimentary identity theft protection, nitrogen-filled tires, courtesy service washes, and auto bond protection on every new vehicle purchase," noted the dealership's general manager.

The facility features extended hours six days a week for service, a Car Care Express lane for one-hour oil changes, and a team of factory-trained technicians capable of servicing all makes and models.

REGIONAL GROWTH STRATEGY

ALM Hyundai Lumberton, located at 4330 Kahn Drive in Lumberton, NC, and Hyundai Athens, GA extends the group's reach into Athens, GA and North Carolina, offering both new Hyundai models and pre-owned vehicles from various manufacturers. The dealership features a comprehensive selection of Hyundai vehicles, including the popular Santa Fe Hybrid, Tucson Plug-in Hybrid, and Elantra Hybrid models.

"Lots of folks in Athens and Lumberton count on the high-quality vehicles and services found at ALM, and we look forward to living up to our reputation every day, " said a representative from the dealership.

INVENTORY AND CUSTOMER COMMITMENT

With these new additions, ALM Automotive Group now offers a massive inventory of over 3,000 vehicles across its 16 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company's selection spans from conventional to luxury vehicles, including models from Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Chevy, Toyota, Infiniti, Lexus, Acura, Jeep, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Audi.

ALM's customer-first approach includes nationwide shipping with free delivery for Georgia residents and competitive rates for out-of-state buyers. The company also stands behind its vehicles with a five-day/300-mile exchange policy, allowing customers to swap their vehicle for another in inventory if it doesn't meet their expectations.

LOOKING AHEAD

This expansion follows ALM's August 2024 acquisition of Nalley Chevrolet in Union City, Georgia (now ALM Chevrolet South) from Asbury Automotive Group, demonstrating the company's aggressive growth trajectory and strategic diversification of brand partnerships.

With these new additions, ALM Automotive Group continues to strengthen its position as one of the Southeast's fastest-growing automotive retailers. For more information about ALM Automotive Group or to explore the inventory at any of its 16 locations, visit .

About ALM Hyundai Lumberton

ALM Hyundai Lumberton serves drivers throughout Lumberton and surrounding areas in North Carolina. Located at 4330 Kahn Drive, the dealership offers a solid selection of new Hyundai vehicles, including electrified models, SUVs, sedans, and performance vehicles, as well as carefully inspected pre-owned vehicles. The facility features a state-of-the-art service department staffed by certified Hyundai technicians and a well-connected finance center. For more information visit or call (910) 212-6204.

About ALM Hyundai West

ALM Hyundai West serves Lithia Springs and the greater Atlanta area including Sandy Springs, Marietta, and Douglasville. The dealership offers new Hyundai models, certified pre-owned vehicles, and quality used cars from various manufacturers. Located at 669 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, ALM Hyundai West features a state-of-the-art service center, comprehensive financing options, and exclusive customer benefits including complimentary identity theft protection and courtesy service washes.

About Hyundai Athens

Hyundai Athens services Athens, GA including Lawrenceville, Loganville. At our dealership, we are committed to providing exceptional service and support to our customers. We take pride in offering top-tier vehicles that perfectly align with your lifestyle and needs. Recognizing your trust in our website for reliable information, we promise to deliver content that is accurate, relevant, and comprehensive.

About ALM Automotive Group

Founded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group has grown from a single pre-owned dealership to 16 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company offers over 3,000 new and pre-owned vehicles from over 30 manufacturers, with a focus on transparent pricing, exceptional customer service, and hassle-free car buying. Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, ALM continues to expand its presence throughout the Southeast.

Robert Watkins

ALM Automotive Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.