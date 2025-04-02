Hawaiian Springs Water Surpasses Pre-Receivership Production Levels For The First Time Since Reopening

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This achievement marks a major turning point in the brand's resurgence, following its reorganization and revitalization led by Cascadia Managing Brands. The production facility, located in Kea'au, has steadily ramped up operations since resuming activity, reflecting months of strategic planning, equipment optimization, and team rebuilding.

"Exceeding our former production benchmarks is not just a number-it's a symbol of resilience, collaboration, and renewed purpose," said Bill Sipper, Acting Chief Operating Officer of Hawaiian Springs Water and Managing Director at Cascadia Managing Brands. "When we reopened the plant, we weren't just turning the lights back on. We were reawakening a legacy of purity and excellence. Today, we celebrate the incredible work of our team in Hilo, whose dedication and belief in this brand have brought us to this moment."

Hawaiian Springs Water, known for its crisp taste and naturally alkaline pH, continues to be bottled at the source from deep volcanic aquifers. It is the only Hawaiian bottled water bottled at the source. With this latest production milestone, the company is poised to expand its reach across domestic and international markets, while remaining true to its roots and commitment to sustainable Hawaiian stewardship.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Hawaiian Springs Water