Peerage Realty Partners Welcomes New CEO

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peerage Realty Partners, the prominent leader in luxury residential real estate markets across North America, welcomes Tara Brown to her new role as CEO, Peerage Realty Partners. She also retains the title of President, Peerage Group Sotheby's International Realty and her place on the Executive Committee of Peerage Realty Partners, both of which she has held since joining Peerage Realty Partners in June 2024.

Brown replaces Gavin Swartzman, who retired as CEO on March 31 after a tenure of exemplary

leadership and growth for the company.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Tara's calibre to take the helm of Peerage Realty Partners as Gavin retires,” said Miles S. Nadal, founding Executive Chair of Peerage Capital.“It speaks to our deep bench strength as an organization, and it ensures our momentum will continue seamlessly.”

Said Brown:“I'd like to express my gratitude to Miles Nadal and Peerage Capital CEO, Trevor Maunder, for the privilege of taking on the role of CEO Peerage Realty Partners at such a pivotal time in the real estate industry. I would like to thank the Peerage Realty Partners team for their continued dedication, and particularly, Gavin, for generously sharing his expertise and years of service.”

She added:“I am truly excited about partnering with all the exceptional leaders across Peerage Realty Partners, building with our passionate teams, and supporting the dedicated advisors across North America as we embark on the next phase of growth.”

Brown brings over 20 years of transformative leadership experience across diverse consumer

businesses and brands and has a proven record of accelerating growth and creating value in Fortune 500 and private equity companies, including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Keurig Dr Pepper, and most recently, Maesa, a Bain Capital portfolio beauty company, where she served as the Group Chief Marketing Officer globally.

She has operated locally, regionally, and globally, leading large multi-functional organizations and agile, entrepreneurial teams. She holds a master's in business administration (MBA) from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University in the United States and an MBA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University in Canada.

For more information:

Deirdre McMurdy

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America. Its brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty franchisees, and renowned independent firms in both re-sale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty core service activities include real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties. Peerage Realty has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty is projected to transact about US$34.8 billion (C$47.7 billion) in sales in 2024 through its partner firms. It has over 6,100 best-in-class sales representatives (4,500 are agents of Sotheby's International Realty affiliates) and employees with 206 offices in Canada and the United States. To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at