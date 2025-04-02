AI-Native National Health Plan Angle Health Appoints Rhett Thurman As Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angle Health, the AI-native, member- and patient-centric integrated healthcare company democratizing access to modern healthcare services, today announced the appointment of Rhett Thurman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic hire comes as Angle Health continues its rapid expansion, reinforcing its commitment to redefining healthcare benefits and access with transparency, simplicity, and technology-driven innovation.

Thurman brings decades of leadership experience in financial strategy, healthcare services, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career, he has successfully guided organizations through complex transactions, including financing, scaling, capitalization, restructuring, and strategic acquisitions/divesture. As CFO, he will oversee Angle Health's financial strategy, capital allocation, and operational finance functions across its insurance, reinsurance, healthcare, and financial services businesses, ensuring the company continues its trajectory of growth and innovation in the employer-sponsored health plan market.

"As we continue to scale and expand our market presence, Rhett's deep expertise across financial disciplines, healthcare organizations, and capital strategy will be invaluable in this next stage of growth," said Ty Wang, CEO and co-founder of Angle Health. "His track record in driving financial performance and managing lean, fast-paced, high-growth organizations aligns perfectly with our growth trajectory, team-building philosophy, and ultimately our mission to rebuild the healthcare system from first principles."

Thurman's extensive healthcare experience includes executive leadership, operations, and governance roles. He served as CFO/CAO, and as a member of the Board's Executive Committee, for Cain Brothers (acquired by KeyBanc), a top NY-based healthcare investment bank offering M&A and capital advisory services. While at Cain, he was a co-founder of Health Enterprise Partners, a private equity fund, and the CB Executive Co-Investment Fund, a healthcare services co-investment fund. Prior to joining Cain, Thurman served as CFO of MacNeal Health Network, a suburban Chicago-based integrated delivery system (acquired by Vanguard Health Systems, now Tenet), where he was responsible for financial operations system-wide. Most recently, he played a key role in the restructuring, recapitalization, and eventual strategic sale of Prager & Company, an investment banking boutique serving the higher education industry.

"Rhett's background in healthcare services, investment banking, private equity, and operational finance make him ideally suited to drive Angle Health's capital strategy and financial initiatives," said Ricky Lai, General Partner at Portage, "He complements the all-star executive team we already have in place at Angle Health to build a truly generational company."

"I'm thrilled to join Angle Health at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Rhett Thurman. "The company's AI-driven approach and commitment to reimagining the healthcare journey resonate deeply with me. I look forward to working with the team to build on the company's momentum and continue delivering innovative solutions that make healthcare more accessible and affordable."

About Angle Health:

Angle Health democratizes access to modern healthcare services by unifying today's fragmented healthcare benefits ecosystem into one core coverage and delivery platform. As a full-stack healthcare benefits provider, Angle Health drives efficiencies across the value chain through its AI-native platform- from instant underwriting for brokers and streamlined administration for employers, to personalized access to care for members. With a national network of healthcare providers and facilities, Angle Health is the health plan for modern employers, now servicing thousands of employers and tens of thousands of members across the country.

About Portage:

Portage is a global investment platform focused on FinTech and Financial Services with over US $2.5 Billion assets under management.

Our team partners with ambitious companies across all stages, through Portage Ventures and Portage Capital Solutions. We provide flexible capital and deliver a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. With deep industry knowledge and entrepreneurial experience, Portage is committed to supporting the leaders who are reshaping financial services. Portage operates in the United States, Canada and Europe. Portage is a platform within Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over $25B under management. For more information, visit .

