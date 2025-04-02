Yardstik Honored By Newsweek As One Of America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2025

Yardstik wins Newsweek's America's Greatest Startup Workplaces award

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardstik, a measurably better technology company serving the screening, fraud, and compliance space, has been recognized as one of Newsweek's "America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2025." This honor highlights the top 250 U.S.-based startups that excel in workplace culture and sustainable growth, all based on an independent research study.

Out of more than 20,000 startups evaluated across the country, only 250 earned a coveted spot on Newsweek's America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2025 list-placing Yardstik in the top 1% of emerging companies nationwide. The study, conducted in partnership with research firm Plant-A Insights, analyzed over 20 key indicators of workplace excellence, including employee satisfaction, operational performance, customer impact, investor confidence, and growth trajectory. Yardstik stood out not only for its strong momentum and culture of innovation-but as the only Minnesota-based startup to make the list.

"Building a high-performing company starts with building the right team-and that's been our greatest advantage," said Yardstik CEO Andrew Johnson. "This recognition from Newsweek isn't just about what we're doing-it's about how we're doing it. We're rewriting the rules of a legacy industry by moving fast, staying customer-obsessed, and investing deeply in our people. I couldn't be prouder of our team here in Minneapolis and across the country. They're the reason we're on this list-and the reason we're just getting started."

Yardstik is on a mission to reduce people-related risk in the workplace. And it's catching on. Experiencing massive growth since its launch, the company acquired over 500 new customers in 2024 alone. Yardstik is based in Minneapolis and backed by partners MissionOG, Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Crosslink Capital.

Yardstik is a technology company that helps high-volume hiring businesses run fewer background checks. Launched in Minneapolis in 2020, the company is reinventing risk technology for the modern era. Yardstik's mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products helps organizations optimize worker vetting and expedite business growth. Today, thousands of customers trust Yardstik's technology and team to manage their pre- and post-hire risk.

