Adtlantis Expands Into Eastern Europe: Shopify Agency Opens New Market For Digital Brands

- Alexander Lacatus, Co-CEO of AdtlantisWIENER NEUSTADT, NIEDERöSTERREICH, AUSTRIA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The internationally active Shopify agency Adtlantis, a brand of The Clique GmbH, announces its expansion into the Eastern European market. Starting this year, Adtlantis is opening a new location in Romania to support e-commerce brands from Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and surrounding regions.Adtlantis specializes in Shopify store development, platform migration, and conversion optimization. As an official Shopify Partner, the agency is one of only 3,000 certified Shopify experts worldwide. With over 194 verified client reviews and a 4.8-star rating, Adtlantis is known for its high-performance execution, clean development, and strategic growth support.“The Eastern European e-commerce scene is evolving rapidly. With our technical expertise, SEO/SEA know-how and performance marketing, we help ambitious brands scale profitably and sustainably,” says Alexander Lacatus, Co-CEO of Adtlantis.By his side is Nadin Lacatus, co-founder and Co-CEO, responsible for operations, client success, and strategic development. Together, they lead a flexible team of around 11 people, consisting of employees, sales partners, and long-standing collaborators across multiple countries.Adtlantis offers:– Development and relaunch of Shopify stores– Platform migration to Shopify (e.g., from Shopware, WooCommerce, Gambio, etc.)– Conversion rate optimization and technical SEO– PageSpeed improvements and Core Web Vitals– Search Engine Optimization (SEO) & Search Engine Advertising (SEA) via Google Ads– Performance marketing on Meta & TikTok Ads– Ongoing tech support and strategic consulting for scaling brandsWith its new location in Romania, Adtlantis strengthens its local presence in Southeastern Europe – while continuing to serve international clients in the USA, Canada, UAE, and Turkey.For more information about the agency and its services, visit

