Amazon Makes Bold Move To Acquire Tiktok Amid U.S. Deadline
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amazon has submitted a last-minute bid to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations as the app faces a government-mandated deadline to restructure its ownership or face a nationwide ban.
The proposal, sent directly to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, comes as TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, grapples with mounting pressure to divest its U.S. arm due to national security concerns.
The U.S. government has long raised alarms over TikTok's potential data-sharing obligations under Chinese cybersecurity laws. These fears prompted legislation requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. operations, with enforcement delayed until April 5.
Despite Amazon's unexpected offer, insiders suggest the proposal is not being taken seriously by key stakeholders. TikTok remains adamant about not selling its operations, citing potential resistance from the Chinese government.
Analysts estimate TikTok's valuation could range from $20 billion to over $300 billion, depending on whether its proprietary algorithm is included in the deal.
Meanwhile, alternative solutions under consideration include attracting new American investors like Oracle and Blackstone, though it remains unclear if such arrangements would meet legal requirements.
A Growing E-Commerce Power Play
Amazon's interest in TikTok highlights the app's growing role in e-commerce. With 170 million U.S. users spending an average of 53.8 minutes daily on the platform, TikTo has become a powerful marketing tool for online shopping.
Influencers frequently promote products that are often purchased through Amazon, creating a lucrative synergy between the two companies. Amazon previously attempted to replicate TikTok's success with its short-video feature Inspire but discontinued it due to low user engagement.
TikTok generated $10 billion in U.S. revenue in 2024 alone, underscoring its dominance in social media and e-commerce. Its integration of shopping features like TikTok Shop allows users to make purchases directly within the app, revolutionizing how consumers interact with brands.
As discussions unfold, President Donald Trump plans to meet with senior White House officials today to decide TikTok's fate. The outcome could reshape the app's future and redefine U.S.-China tech relations while influencing the broader social media landscape.
