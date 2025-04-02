Essilorluxottica: Essilorluxottica’S Employee Shareholding Plans Reach Record Investment, Reflecting Strong Confidence In The Group’S Strategy

Today, the Group totals almost 100,000 internal shareholders in 85 countries

Paris, France (2 April 2025) – EssilorLuxottica continues to grow and create value for shareholders. Following record-breaking investments in the SuperBoost 2025 international shareholding plan and the French PEE in 2024, internal shareholders now total 97,000 across 85 countries, up from 83,500 in 2024.

In 2025, EssilorLuxottica introduced an enhanced version of its traditional program with three new investment options, expanding beyond traditional choices and matching conditions to encourage even greater participation and foster deeper employee engagement in the Company's growth. The subscription plan raised over Euro 190 million, more than double the previous campaign, setting a new record and reflecting strong employee confidence and commitment.

The French PEE collective savings scheme also hit a new high, surpassing Euro 33 million in 2024.

Also on the rise, the number of employees choosing to become members of Valoptec association, reaching nearly 37,000 members, including employees, former employees and retirees. This growth reaffirms the Association's key role in supporting EssilorLuxottica's values and governance.

Employee shareholding represents a cornerstone of EssilorLuxottica's culture and long-term strategy. Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica, expressed their great satisfaction, stating: "Since its foundation, EssilorLuxottica has consistently reached remarkable milestones proving that vision, agility and resilience are the key drivers of success. We are proud to engage our employees on this journey, as our Company's value and market capitalization continue to rise. These results confirm our commitment to further enhancing employee engagement and aligning their interests with the Company's long-term success, empowering them to play an active role in shaping the future of EssilorLuxottica. As we enter an era of vast opportunities, we are confident that even greater achievements lie ahead”.

