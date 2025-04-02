Env0 Introduces Cloud Analyst For AI-Powered Infrastructure Intelligence

Taking Cloud Infrastructure Insight to the Next Level

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- env0, a leading infrastructure management platform, today announced a new AI-powered infrastructure intelligence solution -- Cloud Analyst . Available as part of the env0 platform, Cloud Analyst is an embedded AI agent that provides visibility and operational intelligence for deep insights across enterprise cloud infrastructure at a massive scale.As cloud environments expand to hundreds of thousands of resources and thousands of deployments per day, architecture, Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE), and DevOps teams need to understand how infrastructure evolves and where improvements can be made in order to maintain efficiency and consistency. Without clear visibility, teams struggle to track trends, measure performance, and enforce standards. Data is often buried in multiple tools, requiring manual reporting and engineering effort to extract meaningful insights.Cloud Analyst uniquely addresses these issues by building upon an advanced AI framework to consolidate previously fragmented insights. As part of the env0 platform that continuously monitors cloud environments for both Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC ) and non-IaC deployments, Cloud Analyst enables teams to access insights without the need for complex data aggregation. As a result, teams receive instant and expansive visibility that ends the need for manual reporting and simplifies infrastructure management.Users can query Cloud Analyst using natural language, and within seconds receive a view of deployment performance that allows the pinpointing of inefficiencies and optimization of workflows. Cloud Analyst pulls data from environments, templates, resources, and more to harmonize and unlock deep insights from an organization's cloud operations. It can identify key metrics such as the number of drifts detected over the past month, quarter, or year and presents the data in a clear, structured format at a granular level.On top of providing a performance dashboard where administrators can track deployment times, success rates, and overall efficiency, users can also easily create custom charts, visualizations, and filters tailored to specific teams or projects, ensuring that every organization gets the insights that matter most.Key Cloud Analyst Capabilities:●Instant Infrastructure Insights: Ask questions and get immediate answers on infrastructure state, trends, and key metrics●Infrastructure Exploration and Analysis: Drill down into historical data, filter by project or environment, and uncover optimization opportunities●Dynamic Dashboard Creation: Turn insights into interactive dashboards, making it easy to explore and monitor any aspect of your infrastructureCloud Analyst is included in env0's infrastructure management platform. The platform is designed to empower architecture, CCoE, and DevOps teams to manage cloud infrastructure deployments at scale. It ensures consistency, compliance, and efficiency across cloud environments and provides governance, collaboration, and self-service capabilities for teams to deploy infrastructure seamlessly while staying in control."Cloud infrastructure professionals continue to struggle with drift, limited visibility, inefficiency, and unpredictable costs as they scale cloud environments," said Omry Hay, CTO, env0. "Cloud Analyst provides instant clarity, turning scattered data into actionable intelligence. Instead of reacting to issues, cloud leaders can gain deep insights, optimize deployments, and manage costs with speed and confidence."Pricing and AvailabilityCloud Analyst is included as part of env0's platform and available in Q2/2025. You can join the waitlist by signing up atResources●Learn more about env0's infrastructure automation and management platform at:●Learn more about Cloud Analyst at:About env0env0 is a leading infrastructure management platform that enables enterprises to automate, govern, and optimize cloud deployments at massive scale. With advanced automation and built-in guardrails for security, compliance, reliability, and cost, env0 gives organizations full control over their cloud deployments.Supporting IaC frameworks like OpenTofu, Terraform, Terragrunt, CloudFormation, Pulumi, and Kubernetes, along with broad ecosystem integrations, env0 is trusted by companies such as Broadcom, PayPal, MongoDB, Paramount, and Western Union to streamline infrastructure operations and accelerate innovation.For more information about the env0 platform and the Cloud Analyst feature, visit or connect with the team at KubeCon and CloudNativeCon 2025 in booth S710.- END -

