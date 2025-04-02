403
Lynred launches two Advanced Thermal Imaging (ATI) modules to make cooled infrared sensing easier to use
(MENAFN- ALA Group) ATI EOLE and ATI GALATEA SL simplify access to high-performance infrared (IR) sensing, transforming complex technologies into a more user-friendly format and making integration into vision systems easier
ATI EOLE, designed for detecting and quantifying gas leaks, enables cameras to generate high-quality image-ready analysis and facilitate oil and gas operator compliance with new methane emission regulations
ATI GALATEA SL, designed for the tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, aims at helping gimbal manufacturers accelerate time to market
Grenoble, France, March 31, 2025 – Lynred, a leading global provider of high-quality infrared sensors for the aerospace, defense and commercial markets, today announces the launch of ATI EOLE and ATI GALATEA SL, two Advanced Thermal Imaging (ATI) modules that Lynred has specifically designed to simplify integration of high-performance infrared (IR) sensing in vision systems.
Lynred will present ATI EOLE and ATI GALATEA SL, at SPIE Defense & Commercial Sensing, Orlando (FL), April 13 – 17, Hall A-E booth #1401.
ATI EOLE is ideally suited for gas detection, delivering the thermal sensitivity that transmission system or distribution system operators in the oil & gas sector require to better comply with new regulations for tightening methane leak monitoring.
ATI GALATEA SL targets fast-evolving Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), to assist gimbal manufacturers in accelerating time to market.
Both ATI EOLE and ATI GALATEA SL modules are infrared engines. The video output produced is a high-quality corrected image, therefore ready for immediate analysis by users.
“Lynred is thrilled to launch its brand-new suite of cooled infrared sensor-based ATI modules. These products greatly ease and accelerate the integration of cooled infrared technology for newcomers to thermal imaging or for more experienced customers wishing to quickly go to market,” said Hervé Bouaziz, executive president of Lynred. “There has been growing interest in ATI EOLE and ATI GALATEA due to their high-performance and compactness, combined with this ready-to-use concept.”
The use of Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) cameras has become indispensable in complying with regulatory requirements to limit emissions and one of the factors driving this market, valued at USD 0.4billion in 2023 and growing robustly at a CAGR of roughly 7.5%.
ATI EOLE enables OGI camera makers to integrate thermal imaging that can help energy sector operators achieve the operational efficiency associated with early gas leak detection.
For manufacturers of gimbals deployed in UAVs, ATI GALATEA SL will help to launch products faster and to deliver solutions that offer quick access to a corrected high-quality image, allowing end-users to gain an operational advantage.
ATI Module Features
Each ATI module comes with an additional processing board, stacked onto the proximity board. This new board is light (15 grams), small and the same form factor as the proximity board. Both modules have a low power consumption, adding only 1Wdc compared to the power consumed by a sensor.
ATI EOLE operates in the 3.2-3.55µm spectral band and has a high thermal sensitivity, allowing it to detect a leak rate as low as 1.4g/h.
ATI GALATEA SL operates in the 3.6-4.2µm, mid-wave blue band, which makes it suitable for long-range applications such as tactical UAVs.
Both modules are designed with Lynred’s PlugUp standardized platform that maintains the same form factor and identical interfaces (mechanical, optical and electrical) across designs. “This means vision system integrators can switch between camera types (OGI or Surveillance) with very little effort,” said Adrien Bertrand, product manager at Lynred.
At SPIE DCS Lynred will also present:
‘New Lynred engine solution for optical gas imaging’, authored by Adrien Bertrand, Benoit Louvat and Eric Mallet at Lynred
April 16, 2025 • 2:40 PM - 3:00 PM EDT | Osceola Ballroom B, Ballroom Level
