Industrial Robotics Market To Reach $37.1 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.8% -- Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

Market Growth Driven by Increasing Automation Demand and Advancements in AI-Powered Robotics

REDDING, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Component (Robots, Robot Accessories), Payload (Up to 60 Kg, 60 to 100 KG), Application (Material Handling, Welding & Soldering), End-use Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 ®, the global industrial robotics market is expected to grow from $23.4 billion in 2024 to $37.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2031.

Browse in-depth scope of Industrial Robotics Market Report:



513 – Tables

43 – Figures 300 – Pages

For more comprehensive insights, download the FREE report sample:

Key Market Growth Drivers and Trends:

The rapid adoption of automation across manufacturing and logistics industries is propelling the growth of the industrial robotics market. Companies are increasingly investing in robotics to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and address labor shortages.

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technologies are driving the next generation of intelligent robots capable of performing complex tasks with high precision. The rise of smart factories and Industry 4.0 is further accelerating the adoption of robotics in production lines, with collaborative robots (cobots) gaining traction for their ability to work alongside human operators.

Additionally, government incentives and funding for automation in key industries, such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, are fostering market expansion. The growing need for sustainable manufacturing practices is also influencing robotics development, with a focus on energy-efficient and eco-friendly robotic systems.



Adoption of Robots in Manufacturing Industries: Increased usage of robots globally to boost efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing industries.

Government Support: Implementation of favourable policies and incentives that aid the use of industrial robots.

Collaborative Robots Implementation: Increasing use of collaborative robots that work with human operators.

Integration of IoT Technology: Increased use of monitoring and control of robotic systems through IoT technology.

Focus on Electronics and Automotive: Increasing use of automation within the manufacturing of electronics and automobiles sectors.

Labor Reduction Initiatives : Increasing robotics usage for the purpose of saving manual labour in various sectors. Smart Factory Development: The combination of robotics and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devise to create smart manufacturing ecosystems.

Market Opportunities:

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant opportunities for industrial robotics due to increasing industrialization, growing demand for smart manufacturing, and supportive government policies. The development of robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) models is enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to adopt automation without high upfront costs, driving broader market penetration.

Industrial Robotics Market Challenges:

Despite strong growth potential, the industrial robotics market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs, integration complexities, and concerns over job displacement due to automation. Additionally, cybersecurity threats associated with connected robotic systems pose risks to data integrity and operational security.

Get Insightful Data on Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, and Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures and More) -

Segment Insights:

By Component: Hardware components, including robotic arms, controllers, and actuators, hold the largest market share, while software solutions and services are gaining traction as robotics become more AI-driven.

By Payload: Robots with payloads of 10-100 kg dominate the market due to their widespread use in automotive and electronics manufacturing. Lightweight robots (<10 kg) are increasingly used in precision applications, while heavy payload robots (>100 kg) are essential in heavy industries.

By Application: Material handling leads the market, followed by assembly and welding applications. Robotics use in painting, packaging, and other automated tasks is growing due to advancements in vision systems and AI-powered decision-making.

By End-User Industry: The automotive sector holds the largest market share, driven by increasing automation in assembly lines and quality control. The electronics industry is witnessing rapid growth as manufacturers adopt robotics for precision assembly and component handling.

Request a customized research analysis tailored to your specific requirements:

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global industrial robotics market, driven by strong manufacturing activity in China, Japan, and South Korea. The region benefits from high investments in automation, government initiatives supporting smart manufacturing, and a well-established robotics ecosystem. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are seeing steady growth, supported by increasing adoption in advanced manufacturing and logistics applications.

Competitive Insights

The industrial robotics market is highly competitive, with key players such as ABB, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric, KUKA AG, and Mitsubishi Electric leading the industry. Companies are focusing on technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansions to strengthen their market position.

Startups specializing in AI-driven robotics, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and cloud-based robotic control platforms are emerging as disruptive forces in the industry. Collaborations between robotics manufacturers and industrial automation solution providers are further advancing the capabilities of next-generation robotics systems.

As industries embrace automation to enhance productivity and sustainability, the industrial robotics market is poised for significant transformation. [Company Name]'s market research report offers in-depth insights and strategic guidance for stakeholders looking to navigate this evolving landscape.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Research Report (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-

Related Reports:

Inspection Robots Market

Robots-as-a-Service Market

Collaborative Robots Market

Disinfection Robots Market

Surgical Robots Market

About Meticulous Research

We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions-including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.

With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.

To find out more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

Top Market Research Reports Blog -

Content Source:

Logo -

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED