Corgea Launches BLAST: Transforming Cybersecurity With AI-Driven Code Security Platform

New AI-driven solution proactively identifies and remedies hidden vulnerabilities in code, safeguarding enterprises from advanced cyber threats.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgea announces the public launch of BLAST (Business Logic Application Testing) , its groundbreaking AI-driven cybersecurity platform designed to address the increasing risks associated with hidden code vulnerabilities, human error, and security flaws introduced by AI-assisted coding tools.

Traditional Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanners and manual code review often fail to detect critical vulnerabilities in code, leaving enterprises exposed to costly breaches, fraud, and compliance violations. With cybercrime costs expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, marking a 15% year-over-year increase, organizations urgently need a solution that surpasses traditional security methods.

Over the past two years, 77,000 organizations have rapidly adopted AI coding assistants, despite research showing that AI-assisted coding tools like GitHub Copilot introduce ~29% more security vulnerabilities. Additionally, developers are increasingly "vibe coding" with LLMs increasingly without conducting thorough reviews of their changes. Concurrently, cybercriminals have adopted sophisticated AI-driven techniques, including prompt injection attacks and malicious code embedded in AI models and software packages, exacerbating the threat landscape.

Furthermore, security teams are increasingly understaffed to conduct manual code reviews, with the current ratio often at 1 security engineer per 200 developers, far from the ideal. This disparity, coupled with the high false-positive rates of traditional SAST tools (exceeding 20%), has significantly hindered effective vulnerability management.

Corgea is making its revolutionary BLAST scanner publicly available to address these challenges through:



AI-Driven Vulnerability Detection: BLAST leverages advanced AI and contextual analysis to uncover vulnerabilities traditional scanners and human reviewers miss, while significantly reducing false positives and alert fatigue.

Automated Code Remediation: Automatically generates and applies secure fixes, streamlining workflows and easing the burden on developers and security teams. Corgea was recently recognized as an IDC Innovator and named a Leader by Latio in automated code remediation. Scalable Security Integration: BLAST dynamically integrates into existing development environments, scaling seamlessly to proactively manage threats and ensure robust protection for organizations facing growing regulatory demands.

Ahmad Sadeddin, CEO and Co-founder of Corgea, stated "Organizations are rapidly adopting AI coding assistants, prioritizing speed over security-until it's too late. BLAST changes that dynamic. By leveraging AI-driven cybersecurity combined with deep code analysis, we offer real-time, actionable vulnerability detection and fixes. Our goal isn't merely breach prevention; it's about allowing companies to accelerate software development without compromising on security."

Al Ghous, CISO and advisor, added, "The introduction of BLAST represents a significant leap forward in application security. I've not encountered this level of proactive detection and automated remediation before. Integrating AI-powered security measures directly into the development lifecycle gives enterprises an unparalleled advantage in risk mitigation, particularly as regulatory and compliance pressures intensify."

Organizations now have a powerful, AI-driven solution in Corgea's BLAST platform, empowering security teams to shift from reactive firefighting to proactive cybersecurity management. Join the BLAST public beta today by visiting and harden your organization's code security against emerging threats.

About Corgea

Corgea provides an advanced cybersecurity platform leveraging LLM-based intelligence and AST analysis to automatically identify, triage, and remediate insecure code. Corgea's technology delivers unmatched security insights, enabling organizations globally to secure digital assets and effectively mitigate evolving cyber threats.

