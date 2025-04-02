Namponstm, The Leading Consumer Brand For Nosebleed Treatment, Launches At Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NamponsTM, the leading consumer brand for the treatment of nosebleeds, is expanding its retail availability with the launch of its popular NamponsTM and Nampons KidsTM at select Walmart stores nationwide.

This expansion comes just in time for allergy season-a time of year when nosebleeds are especially common. Nampons and Nampons Kids are designed to stop bleeding quickly by gently expanding inside the nose while applying light pressure. Unlike traditional methods such as tissues or tilting the head back-which can worsen the situation-Nampons provide a safe, fast, and effective solution trusted by medical professionals.

"For years, people have relied on outdated and ineffective nosebleed remedies," says Dr. Tonia Farmer, Board-Certified Otolaryngologist, Head & Neck Surgeon, and Chief Medical Advisor for Nampons. "Nampons offers a great solution used by thousands of doctors, school nurses, athletic trainers, and first responders to stop nosebleeds quickly and effectively."

More than 65 million Americans experience nosebleeds each year, with children between the ages of 2 and 10, as well as adults between 50 and 80, being the most affected. Nampons are trusted by over 1,800 doctors, school nurses, and athletic trainers and have successfully stopped more than 1.5 million nosebleeds. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, Nampons has become a go-to solution for families, athletes, and those prone to nosebleeds due to allergies, medications, or medical conditions like Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT).

Nampons contain a proprietary, patented micro-dispersed oxidized cellulose that has been used in hospitals and by first responders for over 50 years to control mild to moderate bleeding. Each Nampon is individually packaged to ensure cleanliness and is non-stick for painless removal. Compact and discreet, Nampons are an essential addition to any first aid kit, sports bag, or school nurse's office.

"We've seen overwhelming demand from parents, athletes, and nosebleed sufferers looking for an easy-to-use, effective solution," says Joshua Lippiner, Founder of Nampons. "Nampons has become one of Amazon's top-selling first-aid products, and we're thrilled to expand our availability at Walmart to help even more people find fast relief."

With the launch at Walmart, NamponsTM and Nampons KidsTM are now available at select retailers nationwide, as well as Nampons and Amazon, with prices starting at $7.99 for packs of 3, 6, 12, or 24. For more information, visit and follow NamponsTM on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Dana Lewis

Founder & CEO, Dana Lewis Public Relations

EMAIL: [email protected]

PHONE: 818-536-3100

SOURCE Nampons

