TCI Biotech Expands US Glass Bottling Capabilities For Liquid Nutraceuticals Innovation

TAIPEI, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.), a CDMO+ organization specializing in health and wellness products, is spotlighting its comprehensive US-based glass bottling solution for liquid supplements, positioning it as a cornerstone of its expanded CDMO+ services. Designed for nutraceutical and wellness brands seeking premium, sustainable, and scalable solutions, TCI's glass bottling infrastructure reinforces the company's commitment to delivering excellence across the entire product lifecycle.

As the global nutraceutical packaging market accelerates toward USD 6.24 billion by 20321, brand owners are turning to glass for its unparalleled combination of sustainability, consumer trust, and product protection. With projected growth in glass packaging alone to USD 103.51 billion by 20342 with a CAGR of 4.8%, the material has become synonymous with premium quality and responsible innovation, especially within the high-growth liquid supplement category.

Comprehensive Support Across the Full Product Lifecycle

TCI Biotech's CDMO+ platform offers full lifecycle support from ideation and clinical validation to formulation, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance. This streamlined approach helps nutraceutical brands accelerate innovation, reduce development risk, and reach market readiness faster. Glass packaging enhances this process by providing exceptional stability, ingredient protection, and premium shelf appeal for liquid supplements.

With US-based infrastructure and a globally integrated R&D network, TCI enables agile product development and seamless scaling across regions. Its proprietary doubleNUTRI liposomal encapsulation technology further sets it apart, significantly improving nutrient bioavailability and supporting the creation of high-performance, next-generation solutions.

Tailored Solutions for Ambitious Nutraceutical Brands

TCI Biotech's US facility empowers clients with:



North American GMP certification for regulatory peace of mind

Integrated formulation and tech transfer across TCI's global network, including teams in APAC and EU

Agile production of liquid supplement formats including glass bottled shots and doubleNUTRI-enhanced liposomal solutions One-stop CDMO+ project management, reducing timelines and risk

In addition to technical capabilities, TCI Biotech helps partners expand into new global markets with region-specific regulatory insight, logistics integration, and scalable supply chain support. Whether launching a new product or growing an international portfolio, brands benefit from TCI Biotech's collaborative and strategic approach.

With decades of expertise and proprietary innovations like doubleNUTRI liposomal technology, TCI Biotech is more than a manufacturer, it is a global partner shaping the next generation of health and wellness solutions.

About TCI Biotech

TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.) is a global leader in CDMO+ services, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of health foods and cosmetics. Committed to innovation and scientific excellence, TCI delivers high-quality, clinically backed products that empower customers worldwide.

