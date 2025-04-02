TCL TEAM BOXING LEAGUE ALIGNS WITH MICHAEL HARRY O HARRIS' COMMUNITY FIRST ACTION NONPROFIT TO EMPOWER LOCAL COMMUNITIES

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Team Boxing League, the innovative promotional company disrupting the professional boxing industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Michael "Harry O" Harris' Community First Action nonprofit organization. This exciting collaboration marks a significant step toward empowering underserved communities and creating positive change through education and community development.

As part of this alliance, TCL Team Boxing League will work with Community First Action to provide resources and support for a range of community initiatives. Their goal is to inspire at-risk populations to pursue opportunities for personal and professional growth.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Michael Harris and Community First Action," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Team Combat Entertainment. "Their dedication to uplifting communities and creating sustainable change aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we will create opportunities that will impact individuals and families in meaningful ways."

Community First Action, led by renowned activist and community leader Michael "Harry O" Harris, has been a driving force in advocating for the welfare of underserved populations. The nonprofit focuses on education, criminal justice reform, job training, and community revitalization.

"This collaboration represents a game-changing opportunity to empower communities and provide the resources they need to thrive," said Michael "Harry O" Harris, Chief Spokesman for Community First Action. "We believe that by partnering with TCL Team Boxing League, we can inspire hope and offer tangible resources for members of our community facing difficult circumstances."

Key initiatives will include:



Youth Development Programs: Providing mentorship and opportunities for young people to engage in positive activities through the sports and entertainment industry, education, and career readiness programs.



Community Engagement and Outreach: Hosting community events and workshops that educate individuals about self-empowerment and career growth.

Job Training and Employment Support: Offering job training, career resources, and employment opportunities to those looking to break the cycle of poverty and gain financial independence.

Through this powerful collaboration, TCL Team Boxing League and Community First Action are committed to changing lives and making a lasting impact on the communities they serve. Stay tuned throughout TCL Team Boxing League's upcoming season beginning April 4, 2025 on Dr. Phil's Merit TV for more details.

About TCL Team Boxing League: Through its innovative event structure, TCL Team Boxing League has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TCL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events broadcast on media giant Dr. Phil's Merit TV feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in individual 1 round contests culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information visit , follow on Instagram at , and YouTube at @teamcombatleague_

About Community First Action : Community First Action is a nonprofit organization led by Michael "Harry O" Harris dedicated to advocating for underserved communities. The organization works to uplift communities by expanding access to capital, promoting school choice, and advancing prison sentence reform initiatives. Through its "O-Plan," it fosters economic opportunity, workforce training, and second chance opportunities, striving to promote social justice and equality for all.

Website:

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @communityfirstaction

X: @cfirstaction

YouTube: @communityfirstaction

Facebook: @communityfirstaction

SOURCE Team Combat League

