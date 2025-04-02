Clinical Asset Management Leader TRIMEDX Selects Neil De Crescenzo As New CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned healthcare technology leader to build on TRIMEDX's legacy of innovation and excellence

Indianapolis, Indiana, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX -a leading independent clinical asset management company specializing in comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity-has announced that Neil de Crescenzo will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2. He succeeds Henry Hummel, who has served as CEO since 2017 and will transition to Chair of the TRIMEDX Board of Directors.

de Crescenzo brings decades of experience in healthcare information technology and technology-enabled services, having held leadership roles at some of the industry's largest and most impactful organizations. Most recently, he served as CEO of Optum Insight, a technology-enabled services organization with $19 billion in revenue. Previously, he was President, CEO, and Board Member of Change Healthcare, a NASDAQ-listed healthcare software and technology-enabled services company, which was acquired by UnitedHealth Group for $13 billion in 2022.

Earlier in his career, de Crescenzo held leadership positions at Oracle Corporation and IBM Corporation, contributing to the growth of IBM Global Services into one of the world's largest technology-enabled services businesses. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of CCC Intelligent Solutions, a leading enterprise software provider for the property & casualty insurance industry. Most recently, he was a Senior Advisor at Blackstone Group after departing UnitedHealth Group in 2023.

“I am honored to join TRIMEDX as CEO and build upon the strong foundation established by Henry and the entire leadership team. TRIMEDX has set the standard in clinical asset management, leveraging technology and data-driven insights to enhance patient care and operational efficiency, enabled by a culture of empowerment, caring, innovation, and customer focus,” says de Crescenzo.“I am excited to be working with our associates on our next phase of innovation and growth, continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients and making a meaningful impact in healthcare.”

de Crescenzo holds a B.A. in political science from Yale University and an M.B.A. from Northeastern University. He has served on the boards of the Nashville Health Care Council and the Middle Tennessee American Heart Association. He is a Trustee of the Committee for Economic Development of the Conference Board and was Chairman and a long-time executive committee member of the Healthcare Leadership Council in Washington, D.C.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at TRIMEDX. The company has grown tremendously, expanded its capabilities, and remained committed to providing innovative solutions that deliver persistent value to our clients and associates,” says Hummel.“I have full confidence that under Neil's leadership, TRIMEDX will continue to thrive, driving forward new advancements in clinical asset management and making a lasting impact on the industry.”

de Crescenzo steps into a company that has seen significant growth and transformation under Hummel's leadership. Since 2017, Hummel has strengthened TRIMEDX's position as an industry leader in clinical asset management, emphasizing innovation, workplace excellence, and industry recognition.

During Hummel's tenure, TRIMEDX tripled in size, expanding from approximately 1,200 associates serving 1,800 locations to over 3,200 associates supporting nearly 6,000 locations. A key milestone in this growth was the 2018 acquisition of Aramark's Healthcare Technologies (HCT) business, which nearly doubled the company's workforce and service capabilities. In 2020, TRIMEDX further expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Centurion Service Group, a leader in surplus medical equipment management, integrating proprietary pricing data and auction services into its platform.

Hummel also spearheaded TRIMEDX's advancements in technology solutions, enhancing clinical engineering, asset management, and cybersecurity services. These innovations include the launch of Vigilor in 2023, an expansion of its medical device cybersecurity solutions, and the introduction of GeoSense in 2024, a Real-Time Location System providing greater visibility into medical device inventories.

TRIMEDX's commitment to workplace culture and employee engagement has earned widespread recognition. The company was named one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in 2017, 2021, and 2023, underscoring its dedication to fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment. In 2024, TRIMEDX ranked 30th on the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list, highlighting its people-first approach and commitment to employee well-being.

With de Crescenzo at the helm, TRIMEDX is poised to continue its trajectory of innovation and excellence in clinical asset management, further enhancing its impact on healthcare technology and patient safety.

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

