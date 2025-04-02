Steven Solnick, Ph.D., Appointed Global Managing Partner And Practice Leader Of DSG Storbeck's Education Practice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DSG Global (Diversified Search Group) is pleased to announce that Steven Solnick, Ph.D., has been promoted to Global Managing Partner and Practice Leader of DSG | Storbeck , the firm's Education Practice.With over three decades of leadership experience across higher education, independent schools, and philanthropy, Steve brings a deep understanding of strategic planning, academic administration, and institutional leadership to this role. His tenure at DSG | Storbeck has already been marked by a strong commitment to identifying and advising leaders who can address the opportunities in the education sector.Before joining DSG, Steve served as Head of School at The Calhoun School in Manhattan, where he led the institution through significant milestones. Prior to that, he was President of Warren Wilson College, renowned for its innovative curriculum that integrates work, service, and academics. Earlier in his career, he held key leadership roles at the Ford Foundation, where he oversaw extensive grant-making initiatives and managed international programs.Steve's academic credentials are both exceptional and extensive. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from Harvard University, a B.A. in Politics and Economics from Oxford University, and an S.B. in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Beyond his academic achievements, he has served on several boards, including the American Embassy School in New Delhi and Barnard College in New York.“Education is at a pivotal moment where institutions need visionary and agile leaders who can embrace change and deliver meaningful outcomes,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of DSG Global.“Steve's leadership experience-as a head of school, college president, and board member-uniquely equips him to guide our education clients through today's environment while shaping the future of education.”“These are complex times for both higher education institutions and K-12 schools,” said Steve.“I'm thrilled to be working with such an extraordinary team of dedicated professionals at DSG | Storbeck to help schools, colleges, and universities find the leaders they need to navigate the challenges ahead.”Steve succeeds Susan VanGilder, whose years of dedicated service and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in continuing to expand DSG | Storbeck's reputation for excellence. She will continue her work with clients as a Managing Director, leveraging her experience recruiting and advising presidents, provosts, vice presidents, and academic and administrative deans in higher education.Under Steve's leadership, the DSG | Storbeck education team will continue its legacy of cultivating dynamic leaders who will shape the educational landscape for generations to come.

