TVB Best Actor Moses Chan Gave A Thumbs-Up Live! AION V Officially Launched In Hong Kong
The AION V redefines in-cabin comfort through one-touch reclining front seats that seamlessly transform into fully padded, full-length luxury beds. Its flagship-class rear space rivals that of high-end full-size SUVs. Equipped with an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, the vehicle offers an elevated smart driving interface. Additionally, its 400V+3C ultra-fast charging technology achieves a 30%-80% charge in just 16 minutes, ensuring cost-efficient and stress-free journeys.
At the launch event, actor Moses Chan shared his test-drive impressions, stating: "The AION V outperforms million-dollar family cars in functionality, making it the ultimate choice for Hong Kong households."
Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, emphasized: "The AION V epitomizes GAC's technological mastery and stands as a global benchmark under our 'One GAC 2.0' strategy, exemplifying 'Top-tier Quality and Pioneering Technology'."
By combining class-leading specifications with aggressive pricing, the AION V delivers unparalleled value to Hong Kong consumers, poised to redefine standards for intelligent mobility experiences.
SOURCE GAC
